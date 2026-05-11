Mzansi Magic is preparing to deliver two emotionally-charged episodes to close off the ninth season of Uthando Nesthembu

Having given viewers a glimpse of what to expect, fans are waiting with bated breath to see how Mzansi's most-loved and often controversial family navigates the mounting tensions that have defined this season

With tensions as high as ever, Musa Mseleku once again finds himself at the centre of scrutiny as his wives discuss his behaviour and treatment of his spouses

'Uthando Nesthembu' will air two hour-long final episodes. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Mzansi Magic is pulling out all the stops for an explosive finish, preparing to broadcast a heart-stopping finale to close the curtain on the ninth season of Uthando Nesthembu.

Following an unexpected extension and a season filled with more downs than ups, fans are waiting to see how the Mselekus handle the growing pressure that has been building up in front of fans' eyes.

As the season comes to a close, patriarch Musa Mseleku once again finds himself at the centre of the storm as two of his five wives, Thobile "MaKhumalo" and Mbali "MaNgwabe," are ready to have some very honest and difficult conversations regarding his recent behaviour and how he treats his spouses.

On 11 May 2026, fans were treated to a teaser of one of the two episodes, where the sister wives took a deep dive into the reality of their polygamous setup.

The pair are seen having an honest and emotional heart-to-heart about Mseleku, whom they say has completely changed, noting that his bad treatment towards them has gotten much worse in recent years, particularly since he suffered a stroke.

"I think, from recovering from his illness, this is the life we are subjected to and we'll live like this forever," said MaNgwabe.

The famous polygamist suffered a severe stroke in 2024, with another one allegedly occurring the following year.

'Uthando Nesthembu' will deliver two hour-long episodes for the anticipated season finale, which will feature uncomfortable conversations about Musa Mseleku. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

MaKhumalo claimed that the KwaZulu-Natal businessman was "sacrificing" the very same people who had been instrumental in helping him grow his family and sustain his vision.

Speaking on Mseleku's behaviour over the years, MaNgwabe described him as "self-centred," while MaKhumalo, who had endured public humiliation from her husband over her fertility, said seeing how he has turned out was scary.

"The way Mthombeni has turned out to be is very scary, because you may think he's getting better every day, only to find that he's getting worse."

Musa Mseleku's household is no stranger to the spotlight, but this time, the stakes feel higher than ever as the facade of unity appears to be crumbling under the weight of unresolved grievances.

Viewers can look forward to a double dose of drama with two hour-long episodes airing on 13 and 14 May from 19:30 to 20:30 on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161), providing fans with the closure they have been craving.

Watch MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe's video below.

Fans react to Uthando Nesthembu finale

While some viewers expressed sadness at the show coming to an end, others discussed the growing tension within the Mseleku household. Read some of the comments below.

nombusomathibela was shattered:

"Why is it even ending?"

27jsbv wrote:

"Musa has always been self-centred, that's part of what polygamy is with men. Ask Yeni, she knows that man, the real him, like the back of her hand."

mancalatg suggested:

"Thank you. This family needs some downtime alone to heal."

zinhlemthethwa_zp complained:

"Does it really have to end? We want season 10."

mlsmkhize reacted:

"Why can’t Thobile just accept Makwela and her coming children? She’s holding this family back. This is getting old now."

lwankek said:

"Ow, sana, I’m gonna miss them so much."

Viewers discussed the tension within the Mseleku household. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Fans lament Mseleku family in happier times

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a clip from one of the earlier episodes of Uthando Nesthembu.

Fans noted how happy the Mselekus appeared, laughing together and sharing a meal, heartbroken by how things had turned out.

Source: Briefly News