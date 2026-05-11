The walls appear to be closing in for Zimbabwean content creator Ndoyisile Sibindi, following his now-viral Top Billing audition video

South Africans are on the hunt for the TikTokker over an alleged immigration-related matter, with many social media users calling for authorities to verify his legal status in the country

This comes a year after the Sibindi sparked backlash over his "classist" comments about people from Tembisa, and it's apparent that people never truly forgot about his harsh remarks

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Ndoyisile Sibindi is at the centre of an immigration-related scandal. Image: TimesLIVE

Source: Twitter

What started as a viral bid for stardom has quickly spiralled into a digital nightmare for Zimbabwean content creator Ndoyisile Sibindi after his Top Billing audition video set social media ablaze.

On Sunday, 10 May 2026, the TikTokker found himself at the centre of a different kind of spotlight as South Africans began scrutinising his residency status with an online manhunt over alleged immigration-related matters.

X (formerly Twitter) user _Tee__G pleaded for help to locate and contact the content creator, citing that it was an urgent matter.

"We are trying to get in contact with Ndoyisile regarding an immigration-related matter. If anyone may know his current address or whereabouts, please kindly inbox us privately."

This follows Sibindi’s attempt to enter the Top Billing presenter search, where his viral audition video backfired as social media users dug up his past controversies, proving that the internet never forgets.

In January 2025, the TikTokker faced backlash over his "classist" remarks about the people of Tembisa, whom he accused of crowding the Mall of Africa and making him feel uneasy.

South Africans are looking for Zimbabwean content creator Ndoyisile Sibindi over an immigration matter following his 'Top Billing' audition. Image: Disebo_Dee15

Source: Twitter

The saga follows a wave of nationwide protests demanding the deportation of undocumented immigrants. With "clean-up" operations trending in major cities, the public is calling for the government to enforce stricter immigration laws immediately.

_Tee__G's post was accompanied by a photo of the TikTokker alongside a snap of beauty queen, Chidimma Adetshina, who, in 2024, was at the centre of a massive high-profile investigation by the Department of Home Affairs into her citizenship and her mother's documentation and identity fraud scandal.

With officials allegedly involved to help in a "special process," Sibindi now finds himself in a tight position where his past controversy and current legal status have collided, leaving his future in South Africa, let alone the entertainment space, under serious threat.

See the post about Ndoyisile Sibindi below.

South Africans react to Ndoyisile Sibindi saga

Mzansi weighed in on the brewing scandal in the comment section. Read some of the messages below.

ItsAcorn_11 was concerned:

"The fact that the officials are struggling to locate him tells you how unsafe we are as citizens."

ThumbuKaDad remembered:

"Ndoyisile should move to another country, lol, he won't make it in SA for what he said about people from Tembisa. The internet will never forget."

ZibaPwesh speculated:

"Didn’t he relocate his entire family to SA? He did all of this on a student visa? Ai, there's a lot that’s happening in this country, shame."

Meanwhile, others were against the manhunt.

njenjewa2 said:

"Guys, you can keep him, he is an Assylum seeker. In Zim, he is victimised for being LGBT. In fact, he will be killed if he enters the country."

MudziTashinga wrote:

"The hate will only make him bigger, what the devil meant for evil, God will make it for his good."

Foilage100 criticised South Africans:

"South Africans are unravelling to be just above animals. In fact, y'all are animaIs. In no other country is this retarđation being carried out, talk about a banana republic."

Oscar MBO speaks against illegal immigrants

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Oscar MBO's remarks, speaking against the surge of illegal immigrants in South Africa.

The celebrated DJ/ producer spoke in frustration about the poor security protocols in South Africa that have led to porous borders and a perceived rise in undocumented foreign nationals moving into the country.

Source: Briefly News