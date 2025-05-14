Miss Universe Africa and Oceania 2024 Chidimma Adetshina's mother, Anabela Rungo, made her second court appearance since her release on bail

A video of her arriving at court was shared online, showing that she was accompanied by a bald man

During her last court appearance, her legal team had requested that some of her bail conditions be relaxed

Anabela Rungo, the mother of former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina, was back in court to face the music for identity theft. This comes after Rungo was arrested in Cape Town in February this year for contravening sections of the Immigration Act and the Identification Act.

Chidimma Adetshina’s mom appears in Cape Town Magistrates Court

Anabela Rungo made her second appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 14 May, since her release on bail on February 27.

The matter was postponed following the appointment of a new prosecutor to the case. Rungo also notified the court that she had appointed a new lawyer when she appeared in court on Thursday, 8 May.

Entertainment and current affairs blog MDN News shared a video on X.

From the video, Anabela Rungo arrived at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court in the company of a bald man.

From the video, Anabela Rungo arrived at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court in the company of a bald man.

Watch the video below:

What netizens think about Anabela Rungo's case

Reacting to the video, several netizens were sceptical that Anabela Rungo would face justice. Others were pleased that she was finally facing the consequences of her actions.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Black_Is_Queen claimed:

“This is South Africa, she's gonna win all of it!”

@Bonny_Swarez remarked:

“No one is above the law.”

@LarryAngel08 laughed:

“Hahaha funny as always 😂”

State prepared to relax Anabela Rungo's bail conditions

During her last court appearance, Rungo’s lawyer had requested for the State to relax some of the bail conditions.

Rungo was placed on house arrest when she was released on bail. She is allowed to leave the house to attend court or to consult with her lawyer.

As reported by TimesLive, Rungo’s legal representative, advocate Giles Barclay, requested that the house arrest condition be removed entirely and for new conditions to be imposed. State prosecutor Ricardo Swarts revealed that they were prepared to relax house arrest and allow her to spend some time outside the house to do certain activities for some hours.

The State said it was also prepared to relax Rungo’s pre-co-ordinated visits to Milnerton police station to three times a week if the house arrest isn’t relaxed.

Chidimma Adetshina assumes Miss Universe Africa duties

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Chidimma Adetshina officially assumed her duties as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania 2024.

On Wednesday, 9 April, Chidimma Adetshina shared pictures of herself rocking a gorgeous red dress made by Nigerian fashion designer Charles Richard Aghedo.

Miss Universe Africa and Oceania 2024 updated her followers, revealing that she met with the sponsors of the 74th Miss Universe beauty pageant and the Miss Grand International Team at their headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand.

