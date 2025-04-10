Chidimma Adetshina has officially taken over her role as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania 2024

She shared an update on Instagram disclosing that she'd met with the hosts and sponsors of Miss Universe 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand

In the comments, fans praised Chidimma Adetshina's beauty, strength and grace and applauded her for being a good African representative

Miss Nigeria 2024, Chidimma Adetshina, has officially assumed her duties as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania 2024. The Nigerian model was named Miss Africa and Oceania after she came second in the Miss Universe competition held in Mexico City in 2024.

Chidimma Adetshina assumes Miss Africa and Oceania duties

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, 9 April, Chidimma Adetshina shared pictures of herself rocking a gorgeous red dress made by Nigerian fashion designer Charles Richard Aghedo. Miss Universe Africa and Oceania 2024 updated her followers, revealing that she met with the sponsors of the 74th Miss Universe beauty pageant and the Miss Grand International Team at their headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand. She captioned the post:

“Today we had the opportunity to meet with our sponsors as well as the Miss Grand International team. I’m extremely excited for what the 74th competition has for us here in Thailand ✨👑”

Fans compliment Chidimma Adetshina

In the comments, followers praised Chidimma’s beauty, strength and grace. Here are some of the comments:

iamtraciiey said:

“You deserve all these beautiful things beautiful lady ❤️❤️❤️🔥👏”

celestinabassie gushed:

“So flawless 😍 just take a look at our black barbie 😍”

nokovayvonne responded:

“Strong baby girl. Tried and tested and still standing strong. God's Grace.”

georgedinyando replied:

“Looking like sushi in Japan. Irresistible ❤️😍”

ladyzong replied:

“Africa is well represented melanin drip🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥much love all the way from Zimbabwe.”

3reasureisland remarked:

“All hail the Queen 🙌”

What you should know about Miss Universe 2025

Meanwhile, Miss Universe Africa and Oceania 2024, Chidimma Adetshina, wasn’t the only continental queen who attended the meeting in Thailand. Other continental queens, Miss Universe Europe and Middle East 2024 Matilda Wirtavuori, Miss Universe Asia 2024 Chelsea Manalo and Miss Universe Americas 2024 Tati Calmell were also in attendance.

The Miss Grand International Team will produce the Miss Universe 2025 pageant. The 74th Miss Universe pageant will be held at the Impact Challenger in Pak Kret, Thailand, on 21 November 2025.

Chidimma Adetshina unfazed by mom's arrest

Chidimma Adetshina hasn't let recent family drama dim her shine.

In the midst of her mother, Anabela Rungo's arrest in Cape Town, Chidimma appeared calm and composed and even posted a TikTok video with her son.

Back in February, the Department of Home Affairs issued a statement confirming that Rungo had been arrested for violating the country's immigration laws.

Chidimma Adetshina was also spotted chilling in the Mother City days before her mother's arrest.

Chidimma Adetshina trolls Mzansi

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Chidimma Adetshina clapped back at all of her criticism on TikTok.

This was after the former Miss South Africa contestant posted a playful video of her father on the video streaming platform and was met with harsh criticism. In response, Adetshina made claims of Nigerians being better and also asked people to reveal the identity of the victim of the alleged identity fraud.

