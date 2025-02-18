Chidimma Adetshina Unfazed by Mother Anabela Rungo’s Arrest, Shares Video Playing With Her Son
- Chidimma Adetshina, reigning Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, posted a TikTok video with her son amid outrage over her mother, Anabela Rungo's arrest for immigration violations in Cape Town
- The model, who was recently in the Mother City before the scandal, seemed unbothered and later announced her departure
- Social media reacted with mixed opinions, with some surprised she had a child and others showing support despite the controversy
Chidimma Adetshina is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons again. The reigning Miss Universe Africa and Oceania recently posted a video following the news of her mother's arrest.
Chidimma Adetshina shared a glimpse of her son
Chidimma Adetshina seems unbothered by her mother, Anabela Rungo's recent arrest in Cape Town. The Department of Home Affairs issued a statement confirming that Rungo was arrested for violating the country's immigration laws.
Chidimma Adetshina was also spotted chilling in the Mother City days before her mother's arrest. The controversial model shared a post announcing her departure from Cape Town after the video sparked outrage.
Taking to her TikTok page after the scandal, Chidimma Adetsina shared a playful video with her son. Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to Chichi's video
As expected, social media users flooded the model's page with mixed reactions. Many were shocked to find out that Chidimma Adetshina had a child. Others poked fun at the star for her scandal.
@Bless birthmark🌸🌸❤️🫶🫰🇿🇦 said:
"so it was true that she's a mom??? 🤣🤣🤣😂"
Sjayjay commented:
"chidimma I hope you know some South Africans actually love you. not all of us are bullies. you grew up here and you are one of us, that will not change."
@Apple User383384 wrote:
"Baby are cute and scary at same time.Bathong the Whole face 🥰🥰🥰🥰😂😂😂"
Chidimma Adetshina and Tyla make the Most Influential Women list
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Grammy-award-winning artist Tyla and 24-year-old Nigerian beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina have made the influential women list.
The 22-year-old artist also recently made headlines when her album was certified gold in the US. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on his social media account on Tuesday, 21 January, that the musician and model made the influential women list.
Source: Briefly News
