Jessica Nkosi joined the trending Vathela Dance Challenge on TikTok, leaving fans in stitches with her attempt

Fans praised her beauty and striking resemblance to Ciara, while others mocked her dance moves, comparing her to Thembi Seete’s viral blunder

Despite mixed reactions, many agreed that the actress remains stunning even if dancing isn't her strong suit

Jessica Nkosi has hopped on the trending Vathela Dance Challenge on TikTok. The star, who is popular for her incredible acting skills and unmatched beauty, left fans rolling on the floor with laughter.

Jessica Nkosi showed her dance moves in a video. Image: @jessicankosi

Source: Instagram

Jessica Nkosi's dance moves leave SA in tears

Popular South African actress Jessica Nkosi is in her dancing era. The star who recently went viral when she danced for her husband TK Dlamini at an event posted another dance video.

Taking to her TikTok page, the former The Queen actress shared a video while attempting the trending Vathela Dance Challenge. In the video, the mother of two who was standing next to her car tried to follow the dance steps. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans react to Jessica Nkosi's video

As expected, social media users shared mixed reactions to the video. While some praised the actress' unmatched beauty and striking resemblance to American singer and dancer Ciara.

However, other fans mocked her dance moves saying she was forcing them. Some even joked that Jessica was dancing like Thembi Seete who went viral for butcehring the Biri Marung Dance Challenge.

@Ayanda Hlophe561 said:

"out here looking like Ciara....cha umuhle 🥰"

@Star commented:

"Try next challenge dear😂😂u failed apha😂😂😂🥰"

@ZulugirlSA wrote:

"Not me thinking kuthi Ciara."

@miss Faith added:

"tembi seete 2.0"

@Kathrine89💯 said:

"😂😂😂awu nkosi out ere looking like Ciara and dancing like ur President."

@sthandwannzama wrote:

"Dlala mzimba oqinile 😊 even if u can’t dance umhle sana 😁"

Jessica Nkosi trended after showing off her dance moves. Image: @jessicankosi

Source: Instagram

Jessica Nkosi shares inspiring message to women

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South African actress Jessica Nkosi recently celebrated another trip around the sun. The star, who has been in the industry for years, spoke about her most outstanding achievements and what fans can expect from her.

Jessica Nkosi is undeniably a household name in the Mzansi entertainment industry. The star rose to prominence for her roles in top shows like Isibaya, The Queen and Ayeye.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News