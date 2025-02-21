Tyla celebrated reaching one billion Spotify streams for her hit song Water in a viral video, joking about her accent while her team cheered

Fans and celebrities, including Minnie Dlamini, praised the Grammy winner for her hard work and global impact

Tyla's recent milestones include her British Vogue cover and walking Jennifer Hudson's Spirit Tunnel, joining stars like Usher and Michelle Obama

South African superstar Tyla shared a video showing her response to reaching one billion streams for her hit song, Water. Fans loved her heartwarming reaction.

Tyla reacted to 'Water' hitting one billion streams on Spotify. Image: Kristina Bumphrey/Billboard and Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Tyla celebrates another milestone

Tyla's star has continued shining since her arrival on the music scene a few years ago. The star is undoubtedly one of South Africa's biggest exports and has been dominating airwaves locally and internationally.

The Truth or Dare hitmaker made headlines when she made history by becoming the first African solo artist to reach a billion streams on Spotify. A video of the Grammy winner celebrating the milestone has gone viral on social media. In the video, Tyla and her team celebrated the major achievement while she joked about how they struggled to understand her accent. She captioned the video:

"MY FIRST BILLIIIIIIIIII. I own water now."

Fans react to Tyla's video

The singer's fans and followers, affectionately known as Tygers from all over the world, flooded her page with heartfelt congratulatory messages. Celebs, including Minnie Dlamini, also congratulated Tyla.

Many hailed the award-winning star for her hard work and consistency in the challenging entertainment industry.

@minniedlamini said:

"Congratulations superstar ❤️"

@wesley_lecap wrote:

"She makes me proud to be South African 🇿🇦"

@tylaclouds wrote:

"Sorry @tyla they can’t understand our accent 😂😂😂"

@olivyaqueen said:

"Keep on Making history 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@ladidaix added:

"🥹🥹🥹 We’re really witnessing a superstar in the making."

@igobylu said:

"I just wanna say I saved Water off NMF before it was popular okayyyy😍 congrats!!!🥳"

Tyla responded to reaching one billion Spotify streams.

Source: Getty Images

A look at Tyla's recent historic moments

Tyla has been setting the bar high for other musicians in the industry, locally and internationally. Although her achievements are too many to mention, her most recent milestones include her iconic British Vogue cover, where she showed off her incredible curves and beauty.

That's not all, Tyla also joined the long list of internationally acclaimed stars who have walked the Spirit Tunnel on Jennifer Hudson's show. Other famous faces who were on the show include Aaron Pierre, Usher Raymond, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Obama.

Tyla addresses controversial topic of her race again

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that global music sensation Tyla has answered the controversial question about her race again. The Water hitmaker, who is British Vogue’s cover star for March, answered the question during an extensive interview with the fashion magazine.

Tyla has had to answer whether she identifies as black or coloured, especially when she's being interviewed by international media. Her use of the word coloured sparked an intense debate online, especially in the U, S where the word is considered a slur.

