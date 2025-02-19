Grammy-award winning singer Tyla recently visited The Jennifer Hudson Show and she had the opportunity to strut the Spirit Tunnel

At the hit US TV show, guests are given a very warm welcome as the crew members sing a song for them

This time, they greeted Tyla with a rendition of her hit song Water, and she soaked the moment in with a little jive

South African singer Tyla continues to make international waves following her interview on the US TV talk show The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Tyla's Spirit Tunnel dance steals hearts

Grammy-award winning star, Tyla, was the latest celebrity to get her few seconds of praise at the infamous Spirit Tunnel. Guests at the hit US TV show, are given a very unique welcome by the crew members who will quickly put together a song fit just for them.

It was no different for Tyla Seethal, who was surprised with a rendition of her hit song Water. Soaking up the once-in-a-lifetime moment, Tyla danced along to the song and did it with grace.

Her fanpage @TylaClub posted the video on X.

Fans gush over Tyla, saying she looks stunning

Reacting to the viral video, fans said Tyla oozes confidence which radiates inside the room she enters. Some gushed and said this trait was going to get her very far. Some fans are also enchanted by Tyla's effortless beauty.

@aikaimoue exclaimed:

"Every step was screaming confidence. She walked like she owned that stage!"

@evnlyonx said:

"She’s serving otherworldly elegance with every step."

@elliecassidy02 said:

"Spirit Tunnel entrance was iconic, Tyla is on fire."

@HoneyGoldxx replied:

"She really is floating in like an ethereal goddess."

@SthembiD gushed:

"She is actually really gorgeous."

@I_am_Bucie said:

"She served face! What a beautiful girl."

@Mdogish6 stated:

"Confidence is one of the key factors why she is where she is right now."

@ArtsRayne gushed:

"Mother Tyla ate and left no crumbs."

@SeewhyChels joked:

"They fumbled not singing water: “Happy place, happy tyla, make me lose my breath, bring me water”

Tyla looked stunning at 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'. Image: Michael Yarish

Source: Getty Images

Tyla covers British Vogue and stuns in pink

All eyes are on Tyla as she recently graced the British Vogue cover for their March 2025 issue. In this edition, Tyla was dubbed The New Headliner.

On the cover, she was dropped in Balenciaga wearing a bright pink strapless bustier top and a black skirt. Speaking to the magazine, Tyla said she finds fame overwhelming as she misses being able to walk to the park or even order at a restaurant without being hounded by fans.

"Sometimes I even cry over it, I just miss being able to walk. Or sit in the park. Or go to Nando’s. The last time she tried, she went to order and they all started singing ‘Make me sweat."

Tyla cooks proudly South African meal for Vogue

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla prepared pap, boerewors and chakalaka for British Vogue.

Fans hailed Tyla for showcasing South African food as she said it was her favourite meal.

