There is no stopping the Grammy-award winning Water hitmaker, Tyla, who was featured in the latest issue of British Vogue

On the cover, Tyla stunned in a vintage-inspired look and wore a Balenciaga outfit for her debut cover photoshoot

Her fans, the Tygers were extremely proud of the singer and they sent congratulatory messages

British Vogue has unveiled its March 2025 issue, and it features none other than singer Tyla.

Tyla was on the cover of British Vogue for the March issue. Image: Marc Piasecki

SA star Tyla graces Vogue cover

Grammy-award winning singer Tyla recently graced the British Vogue cover for their March 2025 issue. Dubbed The New Headliner, Tyla looked stunning in a vintage-inspired look.

The Water singer wore a Balenciaga outfit consisting of a bright pink strapless bustier top and a black skirt. Speaking of Tyla's rising star, the magazine wrote:

"Viral lyrics, infectious dance routines, show-stopping fashion… In the blink of an eye, South African superstar @Tyla has become music’s most intoxicating new mononym. As she adjusts to life as the queen of popiano – and makes her debut on the cover of #BritishVogue’s March 2025 issue."

Tygers gush over Tyla's stunning cover

The Tygers are feeling this Vogue cover and they said Tyla did not come here to play.

Tyla stunned on the cover of British Vogue. Image: Taylor Hill

@uncensoredrene stated:

"Tyla absolutely slays this cover! The vibrant colors and her confident pose are everything!"

@MarkFoxx13 gushed:

"That's a baby girl right there! Oh, and for the record, any negative comments towards our Queen of Water shall be muted. Be warned."

@cryptonian_0 exclaimed:

"Yas queen, slayin' that Vogue cover! Tyla does it all huh."

@hatchi_travels gushed:

"Tyla taking over the world, one Vogue cover at a time."

@oasisraindrops was stunned:

"Vogue is feeding us this month OMG."

