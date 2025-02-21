Grammy award winner Tyla recently had fans gushing over her recent Vogue photoshoot

The 22-year-old singer channelled the late legendary singer Zahara in her Vogue Magazine photoshoot

Many South Africans were impressed by Tyla channelling Zahara on her latest magazine cover

Grammy Winner Tyla stunned on Vogue magazine cover. Image: Michael Yarish/Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

Oh yes! The British Vogue magazine has finally unveiled its March 2025 issue, and it features none other than our very own Grammy award winner, Tyla.

Tyla channels Zahara on Vogue photoshoot

South African singer Tyla once again ate and left no crumbs, the 22-year-old star recently stunned on the British Vogue magazine cover, but what caught many netizens' eyes was how she amazingly channelled the late legendary Zahara's look.

Speaking to the magazine, The Grammy award winner Tyla said she finds fame overwhelming as she misses being able to walk to the park or even order at a restaurant without being hounded by fans.

"Sometimes I even cry over it, I just miss being able to walk. Or sit in the park. Or go to Nando’s. The last time she tried, she went to order and they all started singing ‘Make me sweat."

See the post below:

Vogue and Tyla also posted about the photoshoot and magazine cover on their Instagram pages and captioned it:

"In the blink of an eye, South African superstar @Tyla has become music’s most intoxicating new mononym. As she adjusts to life as the queen of popiano – and makes her debut on the cover of #BritishVogue’s March 2025 issue – @FunmiFetto travels from London to Tyla’s home town of Johannesburg, where she discovers a 23-year-old on the cusp of global domination.

"#Tyla wears all @Balenciaga, photographed by @RafaelPavarotti_ and styled by @GeorgeKrakowiak, with hair by @Zhou_Xue_Ming, make-up by @ChiaoLiHsu, nails by @ManicuredBySimone, set design by @IbbyNjoya and production by @RagiDholakiaProductions. With thanks to @SergioKletnoy."

SA impressed by Tyla's look

Many South Africans were impressed by Tyla channelling Zahara on her latest magazine cover. Here's what they had to say:

@uLinxi said:

"Zahara the legend you are."

@lindelwuuh wrote:

"Oh my word she really clocked it!"

@NtandoHlabisa2 commented:

"I thought I was the only one who saw how amazing she channelled Zahara's look."

@Moisomogolo complimented:

"Its a South African thing."

iamleanned responded:

"Tyla ke star."

Tyla to make history at 2025 Billboard Women in Music event

Tyla is an unstoppable force and continues to make history on the global stage. The songstress is set to make history at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles, California.

The announcement sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some congratulating Tyla while others argued she did not deserve the recognition.

Tyla and Shebeshxt pit against one another over Nike deal

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla's international clothing brand deal with Nike was hit with negativity as people felt as though Shebeshxt would be a better fit than her.

The stars trended on social media, with people taking Shebeshxt's side while others took Tyla's, arguing that Shebe wears Nike and the streets copy his style.

Source: Briefly News