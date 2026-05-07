On Wednesday, 6 May 2026, DJ Lamiez Holworthy trended after showing off unusual phone cases on TikTok

Music blog The Audio Lab SA reposted one of the videos on X with a light-hearted caption

Some social media users found the phone case funny and entertaining, while others called it reckless and immature

Lamiez Holworthy was criticised after she showed off her controversial phone pouch. Image: lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Popular DJ and media personality Lamiez Holworthy has sparked a wave of reactions online after showing off her unusual phone cases on social media.

The TV and radio presenter, who previously made headlines following her wedding to rapper Khuli Chana in Mafikeng, North West, found herself trending again after posting a TikTok video featuring a quirky hamburger-shaped phone case on Monday, 27 April 2026.

Watch the video below:

Lamiez Holworthy shows off unusual phone cover

After one TikTok user joked about the unusual accessory, Lamiez decided to take things a step further.

On Wednesday, 6 May, she shared another TikTok video showing off a second eye-catching phone case. Playing along with the attention her videos were getting, Lamiez jokingly captioned the clip:

“This is the last one, I promise”

In the video, the former Live AMP presenter showed off her 3D toy gun phone case.

The video quickly spread beyond TikTok after music blog The Audio Lab SA reposted it on X (Twitter) with a humorous caption. The post was captioned:

“Lamiez Holworthy’s phone cover is causing unnecessary panic at the groove 😭😂🤞🏻”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Lamiez Holworthy's toy gun shaped phone cover

While some social media users found the phone case funny and creative, others felt Lamiez had crossed the line and accused her of being careless, especially given South Africa’s ongoing gun violence problem. Some netizens argued that the phone case could easily cause confusion in public spaces.

Here are some of the comments:

@tshegofatsomoon criticised:

“This is reckless.”

@msservingGod said:

“In America, she’d be down already😭”

@arghmahn_ remarked:

“She thinks she’s 6 years old.”

@CrownOfCalm asked:

“Isn't this illegal?”

@MagebaWaseMbo87 shared:

“This is dangerous.”

@VeeOpulence argued:

“Lol, she does not own a gun because if she did, she would know you don't play like that. In fact, people are not even supposed to know that you are carrying one.”

@BeeCharles6 highlighted:

“She made the phone way too easy to pickpocket😂”

@ViperIdous criticised:

“That time we have a serious gun problem in our country. These so-called "celebs" are useless.”

SA criticised Lamiez Holworthy after she showed off her toy gun-shaped phone case. Image: lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Lamiez Holworthy trends after shading her lookalike in viral video

In other news, Lamiez Holworthy previously trended after she took a not-so-subtle jab at her lookalike who she went viral on social media.

The Metro FM radio host joined the conversation after several people called out the woman for being rude to fans for pointing out their similarities and identical styles.

Fans were hysterical and flooded the comment section of the real Lamiez' post to troll her lookalike.

Lamiez Holworthy debunks pregnancy rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy responded to rumours that she was pregnant.

The rumours were sparked by a clip of Lamiez Holworthy performing at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026 Pre-Party in Durban that was shared on TikTok on Sunday, 26 April.

Source: Briefly News