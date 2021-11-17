Lamiez Holworthy Opens Up About How 'Live AMP' Changed Her Life, Inspired Others

Lamiez Holworthy has opened up about how joining Live AMP changed her life and inspired others like her to follow their dreams

The popular music show filmed its last episode last Friday and Lamiez reflected on how the programme made her dreams come true

The Metro FM presenter has been a presenter on the SABC 1 show for four years and is proud to have inspired young girls with natural hair to dream big

Lamiez Holworthy has shared how 'Live Amp' changed her life. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

The TV presenter bagged the presenting gig four years ago. She reflected on how she has been able to inspire young girls through the show. She said she has been a role model to many township girls who rock their natural hair just like her.

She said being part of the programme proved that being different is something to have pride in, according to TshisaLIVE.

Lamiez Holworthy shared that she also used to spend thousands of rand on weaves just to fit in. She gained her confidence back on the day she decided to cut her hair, according to the publication.

The club DJ said little girls needed to see a woman who looked like them at the time she joined the Live AMP family.

"Other women need to see women that are real, women with stretch marks, women with cellulite, women with big thighs and they needed to know that it was OK."

Linda Mtoba gets candid about body positivity

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Linda Mtoba took to social media recently to open up about body positivity. The stunning actress advised her fans that they should not feel unpretty if they have cellulite and stretch marks.

The River star posted snaps of her thighs and legs just to show her followers that she also has cellulite and stretch marks. She developed the marks after giving birth to her bundle of joy a while back.

She took to her Instagram stories and told her fans that it also took her some time to be comfortable in her own skin. Linda explained that her journey to self-acceptance was not as smooth-sailing as peeps think it was.

"Cellulite, stretch marks it's all there & it's okay. I never want you to see a picture of me and have it make you feel unpretty. It took a lot to get to a point where I am comfortable in my skin and everyday we work a lil more on self acceptance."

