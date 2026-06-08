Steven Pienaar believes Relebohile Mofokeng has the talent to become one of South Africa's greatest footballers if he is managed carefully

The former Bafana Bafana star has urged Hugo Broos to give the young Orlando Pirates playmaker a chance to shine on football's biggest stage

Pienaar also warned against placing too much pressure on the 21-year-old ahead of South Africa's crucial FIFA World Cup campaign

Steve Pienaar says Relebohile Mofokeng has the talent to become South Africa's greatest footballer. Image: relebohile_ratomo_15

Source: Instagram

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Steven Pienaar believes Relebohile Mofokeng has the potential to become South Africa's greatest footballer and has called on coach Hugo Broos to give the Orlando Pirates star a major role at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking ahead of Bafana Bafana's opening World Cup clash against co-hosts Mexico on Thursday, 11 June 2026, Pienaar said Mofokeng possesses the qualities needed to thrive on the biggest stage in football. However, he stressed that South Africans must be patient with the 21-year-old and avoid placing excessive expectations on his shoulders.

Steven Pienaar backs Relebohile Mofokeng for World Cup spotlight

Pienaar joined the growing debate around Mofokeng's role in the national team after the youngster enjoyed an impressive season with Orlando Pirates.

Speaking about the midfielder, Pienaar said he believes the talented youngster can reach extraordinary heights.

"He's got all the attributes to become one of the best players of South Africa. He's a special player and we as a country have to protect him," Pienaar said.

The former Everton midfielder added that Mofokeng should be allowed to develop naturally.

"We don't have to put too much pressure on him. If we're just going to overload him with a lot of pressure or call him the star boy, that can also affect him. So we have to be patient with him."

Pienaar said the World Cup presents a huge opportunity for Mofokeng to demonstrate his abilities against elite opposition.

"He's got a good opportunity here to showcase his talent. I'm excited to see him play at the highest level against the best in the world."

Hugo Broos faces key selection decision

One of the biggest talking points ahead of the Mexico encounter is whether Broos will start Mofokeng or experienced veteran Themba Zwane in the attacking midfield role. Pienaar made it clear he would like to see the youngster trusted.

"Of course. He's fearless. He's a fearless kid. We don't have to put pressure on him. Let him just go out and play his football."

The former Bafana playmaker said criticism is inevitable for any footballer but believes performance on the pitch remains the best response.

"The only thing he must do is work hard and prove everyone wrong on the field. That's where you can respond."

Pienaar believes Bafana can surpass 2010 generation

Having featured for South Africa during the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Pienaar understands the pressure that comes with representing the country on the global stage. Despite that, he expressed confidence in the current squad.

"They have a good team of winners and they have a good coach who has a good structure. I think this team is better than what we had in 2010."

Pienaar said he hopes Bafana Bafana can progress beyond the group stage and make the most of their opportunity at the tournament.

As anticipation builds ahead of the World Cup opener, attention will remain firmly on whether Broos hands Mofokeng the chance many believe he deserves.

Hugo Broos says people must be patient with Relebohile Mofokeng. Image: Sia Kambou/Getty, FIFAcom/X, relebohile_ratomo_15/Instagram

Source: UGC

Hugo Broos sends warning over Relebohile Mofokeng expectations

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos urged supporters to remain patient with Relebohile Mofokeng ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite growing calls for the Orlando Pirates star to become the team's main attacking force.

The Belgian coach said the 21-year-old remains a developing player and warned against placing excessive pressure on his shoulders.

Source: Briefly News