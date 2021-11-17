Nomcebo Zikode has had the kind of year that will forever be a highlight in her career, but as expected, fame will always attract some haters

The singer has had to deal with a lot of backlash from peeps who seem to have an opinion on the talent of others

A day back from her world tour, the singer says she is not holding onto grudges but instead choosing to let all the negativity go

Nomcebo Zikode is proof that no matter how well you do in life, there will always be those who don't want to see you win. The world-famous vocalist shared what kept her going through all the hate and how she is moving on from things that don't serve her.

IOL reported that Nomcebo addressed the fact that she and Jerusalema producer Master KG had ongoing beef. The two musicians were rumoured to be on sour terms after they embarked on two separate world tours.

Nomcebo faced a bit of bullying on the internet from fans who had quite a bit to say about her success. If she wasn't dealing with peeps saying she owed her fame to Master KG, she was dealing with people telling her that she couldn't sing.

TimesLIVE reports that the singer has had enough. Zikode told the publication that she has decided to deal with all the negativity through her faith. She said:

"There are people who do bad things to us in life, and we will always wish that harm befalls them and wonder why God doesn’t punish them, forgetting that God loves us all. He will give you an opportunity to change because he loves you too. Our flaw is we want to focus on the bad and we wish bad things would happen to them."

Nomcebo makes it clear where she stands with Master KG: “He was not my boss”

Briefly News reported that Nomcebo has set the record straight about where her relationship with Master KG stands. The vocalist has shed some light on the royalties saga, saying her problem was never with the producer but rather with the record label that is withholding her money.

Earlier this year, The Guardian reported that the talented vocalist had not been paid a cent for her work on the global hit.

ZAlebs reports that the two are currently on completely separate world tours. Neither Nomcebo nor Master KG has included each other in their individual promotion of the track, alluding to some serious tension.

