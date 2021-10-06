Nomcebo Makes It Clear Where She Stands With Master KG: “He Was Not My Boss.”

Nomcebo Zikode and Master KG have been in a long-standing battle over the royalties of their world-famous hit, Jerusalema

The bad blood between the two was made very apparent following their completely separate world tours

Nomcebo has spoken up about her feelings towards collaborator Master KG and the issue surrounding the money

Nomcebo has set the record straight about where her relationship with Master KG stands. The vocalist has shed some light on the royalties saga, saying her problem was never with the producer but rather with the record label that is withholding her money.

Earlier this year, The Guardian reported that the talented vocalist had not been paid a cent for her work on the global hit.

ZAlebs reports that the two are currently on completely separate world tours. Neither Nomcebo nor Master KG has included each other in their individual promotion of the track, alluding to some serious tension.

As Nomcebo lives it up in Switzerland, a follower on Facebook decided to remind her of where her success came from. He wrote:

"Master KG and Music S.A fans brought you back and whatever differences you have, you must be thankful for that, keep on shining. Hope one day you will hook up together again and give us more fire music."

Zikode did not let the comment go unnoticed. So she responded and made sure to set the record straight, saying:

"I don’t have any problem with him, and I’ve never ever said anything to him besides sending out the statement which was clear that I need my money from the company not from him, as I’ve been trying to talk to the company many times with no luck, and they’ve been saying the song didn’t make any money so there’s no money. I then decided to get a lawyer to help me, so I don’t know till today why he decided to respond before the company responds… as he was not my boss/ owner of the company but my colleague."

Nomcebo Zikode thanks God for giving her a beautiful voice

Briefly News reports Nomcebo Zikode knows that she is blessed to have the voice that she has. The singer recently took to social media to thank God for gifting her with the powerful voice that has given the world hits like Jerusalema and Xola Moya Wam’.

Taking to Instagram, Zikode expresses her gratitude.

Social media users admired her for her humility and talent. Instagram user lebza_lovely said:

“Amen! He is great hey”

Sharravillegas said:

“Hello from Mexico! Yes you are blessed with a beautiful voice”

