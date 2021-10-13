Uzalo actress Gugu Gumede has made it clear that she is not willing to let what her mother worked so hard for just fade into dust

Her mother was Zanele kaMagwaza Msibi, successful political leader of the National Freedom Party, who passed away due to Covid-19

Gumede was in attendance at the party's manifesto and announced that she will be serving the party where she is needed, following in her mom's footsteps

Gugu Gumede is famously known for portraying the role of MaMlambo in the drama series Uzalo. The actress recently announced a slight shift in her career as she ventures into politics. Gugu has made serious plans to take on a role that will help her continue her mothers legacy in the NFP.

Gugu Gumede has made her plans of assuming a solid role in the NFP known to the public. Image: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

While political parties are busy pulling out all the stops to campaign for votes in the upcoming elections, the National Freedom Party is no different. The party recently hosted their manifesto where actress Gugu Gumede expressed her plans to help the party succeed.

Daily Sun reports that the daughter of the late Zanele kaMagwaza Msibi is joining the party in hopes to continue where her mother left off. She said:

"When I am here, I am not MaMlambo but a proud NFP member. This is the party that was led by a leader without a single corruption mark against her, a true definition of a leader."

Gugu went on to say that she was overjoyed by the crowd that came out to support the party and that her mother would be proud. She was also mentioned that this their opportunity to redeem themselves after the NP's disqualification in the 2016 elections, reports ZAlebs.

Gumede was quoted saying:

"Our time has come to take over where we left when we lost power...If you need me, I am available and I can go anywhere you need me. We can’t let Njinji’s legacy die."

1. Gugu Gumede The Uzalo actress took to Instagram and showed love to the politician.

Along with snaps of herself with Zuma, she captioned her post:

"Nxamalala, our family will always appreciate the emotional support you gave us during and after my Mom’s ailment. Those visits and check-ups went a long way. When many turned their backs on us, you did not. This will forever be a testament of your character. Yima njalo Msholozi."

