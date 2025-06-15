More members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have arrived in the country from their deployment in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

The soldiers were part of the withdrawal of the Southern African Development Community from the region

The first group of soldiers returned to the country on 13 June 2025, and South Africans discussed their return

WATERKLOOF, PRETORIA — A total of 257 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) arrived at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Tshwane on 15 June 2025. They are the second group of SANDF troops to return from the SANDF's deployment to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

SANDF soldiers return to SA

According to SABC News, the SANDF's withdrawal from the DRC continues as the second group of soldiers return to South Africa. Admiral Prince Tshabalala said that the SANDF's heavy equipment will be transported to South Africa by sea. He said that some of the cargo is in Tanzania's green zone and will be moved to the Dar es Salaam port of entry.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, welcomed the return of the first group of soldiers. Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries agreed to withdraw from the region after a deployment that lasted a little over a year since early 2024.

The SANDF has lost more than 14 soldiers since the deployment. The biggest loss came when M23 launched an ambush attack on the SANDF at the airport in Goma.

South Africans discuss the equipment

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post commented on the equipment route.

Simphiwe Mbobo said:

"The team leaders should come forward and tell us which kind of equipment they brought back, which ones they have lost, and the auditor general's intervention can assist us."

Sifiso Lubisi said:

"It's good they are back home safe. The DRC people must protect themselves."

Mayo Wayans said:

"They don't even look like soldiers."

Solomon Ibrahim asked:

"After suffering a heavy defeat by M23, why can't you leave the equipment as the US left its equipment in Afghanistan?"

Dolamo Seporo Dumisani said:

"Happy. Now they can go guard our borders."

1st group of soldiers arrives in Bloemfontein

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the first group of soldiers returned and landed in Bloemfontein, Free State.

Minister Motshekga welcomed them at the airport when they landed. She previously stated that the SANDF mission was a success.

