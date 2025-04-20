Angie Motshekga Confirms Plans in Motion to Bring SANDF Troops Home, SA Unimpressed With Minister
- Angie Motshekga confirmed that the logistics were being worked out to bring South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops home
- The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans said that they would be bringing home troops stationed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)
- South Africans are still not impressed with the ministers, saying that Motshekga was not fit to be in charge of the defence department
GAUTENG – Plans are underway to bring South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops home from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
Troops have been deployed to eastern DRC as part of the Southern African Development Community’s peacekeeping mission in the area.
Troops were deployed to assist the DRC soldiers in combating the threats posed by M23 rebels in the country.
Angie Motshekga confirms plans are in motion
Defence Minister Angie Motshekga has now confirmed that plans are in motion to bring back troops currently deployed in the country.
Motshekga made the statement while visiting the SANDF stand at the Rand Easter Show in Johannesburg on 19 April. The minister further stated that the logistics for the soldiers’ return were now being finalised.
“The plan is underway. We will announce the return date soon, but we must also fix the Goma Airport or use alternate routes via Uganda or Rwanda,” the minister said.
The Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans, along with the government has come in for a lot of criticism over the state of the SANDF and the deployment of troops in the DRC.
Many were upset by how things were handled, especially after the deaths of 14 soldiers in the DRC.
What you need to know about SANDF troops in the DRC
- The Presidency slammed reports that Cyril Ramaphosa's mining interests are the reason for SANDF's deployment in the DRC.
- The SANDF announced that the remains of the soldiers killed in the DRC would be repatriated on 5 February 2025.
- Injured SANDF soldiers have returned home for treatment, including two pregnant soldiers.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa handed over the remains of the 14 SANDF soldiers who died in Goma.
- Soldiers in the SANDF are reportedly under attack in Goma, and retreating is out of the question.
South Africans weigh in on minister’s statement
South Africans had their say following the minister’s announcement, with many taking the opportunity to criticise her.
Ramo Kennels Rwanda said:
“I am sure you learnt a lesson from this defeat by M23. They taught you the hard way. Please move from DRC. Let the Congolese solve their problems. Period.”
Mgabile Zukile added:
“Here I thought she would tell us plans are underway to deploy the SANDF at our borders.”
Ntwali Gisande stated:
“That minister is a disaster for the SANDF.”
Dintwe Daniel Mabale said:
“This old lady failed terribly at being the Minister of Basic Education. She couldn't even amend a simple curriculum and syllabus, and now she's somehow expected to thrive as Minister of Defence. ANC doesn't take South Africans seriously.”
Moses Kopa added:
“This Minister is a joke.”
President denies that the withdrawal of troops is a defeat
Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa discussed the SADC’s decision to withdraw troops from the DRC.
The President stated that the withdrawal of troops from the DRC was not a sign of defeat.
South Africans laughed at the president's statement, saying it was clearly a sign of defeat.
