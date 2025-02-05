President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya slammed reports that his mining interests are the reason for SANDF's deployment to the DRC

This was after Rwandan President Paul Kagame accused Ramaphosa of using the South African military for his benefit

Magwenya retorted that South Africa has been in the Democratic Republic of Congo for peacekeeping missions for decades

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya slammed claims the army was in the DRC for Ramaphosa. Images: Rodger Bosch/ AFP via Getty Images and Ludovic Marin/ AFP via Getty Images

PARLIAMENT — President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya defended the president after Rwandan president Paul Kagame accused Cyril Ramphosa of using the South African National Defence Force deployment to protect his mineral interests.

What did Paul Kagame say about Ramaphosa?

In an explosive interview with CNN, Kagame says he has no idea whether his army is in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). He said people who are benefitting from gold are South Africa and other Europeans making a noise about it. Kagame's spokesperson Yolande Makolo also took a swipe at Ramaphosa and reiterated Kagame's accusation.

What did the presidency say?

Magwenya addressed the media in Parliament, Cape Town about the State of the Nation Address which will take place on 6 February. He said that South Africa has been involved in peacekeeping initiatives in Africa for 20 years.

Vincent Magwenya addressed Paul Kagame's allegations. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

What you need to know about the SANDF in DRC

President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed 2900 troops to the DRC on a peacekeeping mission in January 2024

A month later, two soldiers were killed when the M23 rebels launched a mortar attack on an SANDF base

13 SANDF soldiers died in January this year when the M23 ambushed the SANDF, and a 14th died in hospital

South Africans don't believe him

Netizens commenting on @ewnupdates's X tweet suspected Magwenya was lying.

ZiwundwaFort-Cox said:

"Angie fudged the question of whether he and any family members and friends had then mining interest there?"

Julie Cloete said:

"If he dismisses the claims, someone needs to get to the bottom of the DRC issue."

AP Wiliams said:

"Which, if any of Ramaphosa's associates and friends have mining interests in the DRC is a question the media, if they were any good, would strive to answer."

Mario Vivieri said:

"Well, well, well, his brother-in-law is big in mining."

Julius Malema, Helen Zille call for SANDF to be recalled from DRC

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters' president Julius Malema called for the SANDF forces to be recalled from the DRC. Helen Zille agreed with his statements.

Malema launched a scathing criticism of Defence Minister Angie Motshekga and called for the army to return home. Helen Zille reposted his tweet and said she agreed with him.

