Two members of the South African National Defence Force died after facing indirect fire in the DRC

A mortar bomb hit the base where the SANDF is stationed, and it killed two soldiers, injuring three others

South Africans strongly opposed the deployment, saying that the country should not interfere with the civil war

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, education and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

South Africans are stressed by the SNDF deployment to the DRC after two members were killed. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Aja Koska

Source: Getty Images

The South African National Defence Force suffered two casualties and three injuries after they were deployed to the Eastern DRC to combat the M23 rebels as part of a mission by the Southern African Development Community. The two soldiers died after they were hit by indirect fire.

SANDF soldiers killed in DRC

The SANDF posted an update on their X, formerly Twitter, account @SANDF_ZA. According to the SANDF, a mortar bomb landed on one of the contingent military bases belonging to SA's army. Two soldiers died, three were injured, and those injured were taken to the nearest hospital.

Government aware of concerns: SANDF

According to Eyewitness News, the SANDF's spokesperson, Siphiwe Dlamini, responded to criticism the government faced for deploying the SANDF troops to the DRC. Dlamini said that the SANDF is developing plans to address the issues and concerns, asserting that the government is more than willing to deal with these concerns. View the tweet here:

SA regrets the SANDF deployment

South Africans were upset that members of the force died in the region.

Antipas said:

“These are the results of going to war without an air defence. Only one helicopter is helping them. Why is it only South Africa helping there?”

Tristan Ngamije added:

“It’s just the beginning. Stakes are high in this mission that Ramaphosa is immersed in.”

Cameron added:

“And so it’s begun. Our poor soldiers are being sent to the DRC with inadequate equipment and zero air support. Sadly this will turn into another Battle of Bangui.”

Karabo PDube pointed out:

“We have no business being there. Our troops should be withdrawn. Our borders need them. The Navy and Air Force need this money that is going to waste.”

Omar Abdul Hassan Assad Ali Shahid Muha asked:

“What exactly are we getting in return from this Congo mission if it isn’t for the death of our brothers and sisters?”

Fire kills 6 SANDF soldiers

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a fire in the Northern Cape claimed six SANDF soldiers.

The fire broke out in an area near an SANDF base, killing six soldiers and seriously burning three soldiers

South Africans were horrified by the incident, and some believed that the fires in the country had sinister origins.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News