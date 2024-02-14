Global site navigation

Naledi Pandor Unhappy That Israel Is Increasing Military Action in Rafah Despite ICJ Order
Naledi Pandor Unhappy That Israel Is Increasing Military Action in Rafah Despite ICJ Order

by  Tebogo Mokwena
  • The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, insists that Israel is ignoring the ICJ court order
  • This was after Israel tightened military operations in Rafah, the only place that is a safe zone in Palestine
  • South Africans were adamant that the government should not have meddled in international affairs

South Africans want Naledi Pandor to stop involving the country in the war between Israel and Hamas
The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, is unhappy that Israel is refusing to implement the order the International Court of Justice implemented. Despite the ICJ ordering Israel to ensure that they prevent genocide in Palestine, military operations in Rafah have been increased.

Pandor unhappy Israel ignored ICJ order

According to Eyewitness News, Rafah is the only safe zone left for Palestinians to escape to. South Africa recently approached the ICJ after Israel announced operations in this region.

Pandor repeated that Israel is ignoring the order given by the International Court of Justice. During the SONA debate, Pandor expressed how horrified she was that some citizens in the country called on her to focus more on domestic than international issues.

SA is still against Pandor

South Africans on Facebook expressed their displeasure with Pandor’s decision to challenge Israel.

Thomas Kunene said:

“Our policy we created for ourselves as a country is to remain aloof. That’s what we showed on matters regarding Russia and Ukraine.”

Americo Pinheiro added:

“If only the ANC showed the same concern about the Ukraine/Russia war.”

John Smith remarked:

“She is costing SA quite a lot with the Western world starting to turn their back on SA.”

Donald Platt exclaimed:

“While pursuing this cause, she has destroyed all our foreign relationships. You can win the battle and lose the war.”

Bossie Bossert pointed out:

“Step aside. Fix our country first.”

Oswald Settee o served:

“Stop interfering. Concentrate on Eskom that needs transformation and competency to keep the lights on.”

