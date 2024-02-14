The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, insists that Israel is ignoring the ICJ court order

This was after Israel tightened military operations in Rafah, the only place that is a safe zone in Palestine

South Africans were adamant that the government should not have meddled in international affairs

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, education and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Naledi Pandor is not happy that Israel is still attacking sections of Gaza. Images: Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Michel Porro/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, is unhappy that Israel is refusing to implement the order the International Court of Justice implemented. Despite the ICJ ordering Israel to ensure that they prevent genocide in Palestine, military operations in Rafah have been increased.

Pandor unhappy Israel ignored ICJ order

According to Eyewitness News, Rafah is the only safe zone left for Palestinians to escape to. South Africa recently approached the ICJ after Israel announced operations in this region.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Pandor repeated that Israel is ignoring the order given by the International Court of Justice. During the SONA debate, Pandor expressed how horrified she was that some citizens in the country called on her to focus more on domestic than international issues.

What you need to know about South Africa’s ICJ case

Naledi Pandor reported Israel to the International Court of Justice and accused them of genocide against Palestine

The country took Israel to court and a team of legal experts was dispatched to argue the genocide case

In a landmark decision, the ICJ court ruled that Israel should prevent genocide from happening in the Gaza Strip

SA is still against Pandor

South Africans on Facebook expressed their displeasure with Pandor’s decision to challenge Israel.

Thomas Kunene said:

“Our policy we created for ourselves as a country is to remain aloof. That’s what we showed on matters regarding Russia and Ukraine.”

Americo Pinheiro added:

“If only the ANC showed the same concern about the Ukraine/Russia war.”

John Smith remarked:

“She is costing SA quite a lot with the Western world starting to turn their back on SA.”

Donald Platt exclaimed:

“While pursuing this cause, she has destroyed all our foreign relationships. You can win the battle and lose the war.”

Bossie Bossert pointed out:

“Step aside. Fix our country first.”

Oswald Settee o served:

“Stop interfering. Concentrate on Eskom that needs transformation and competency to keep the lights on.”

DA, EFF advocate for 2-state solution in Israel and Palestine

In another article, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance advocated for a two-state solution in Israel.

This came after the country won the case in the Hague, where the ICJ ruled that Israel should take steps to prevent genocide. The EFF welcomed the ruling and called for both parties to consider a two-state solution to end the conflict in the region.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News