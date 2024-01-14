South Africa's legal team arrived back from The Hague with a presented their please against Israel

And they took the state of Israel before the International Court of Justice over the war in Palestine

Many people shared their opinions after seeing the team that made history in the international legal sphere

South Africa's legal team made it back to South Africa from their ICJ appearance against Israel. Online users had a lot to say over a video of the arrival at OR Tambo.

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi is back in SA after the ICJ case against Israel and he gave credit to his colleagues. Image: Michel Porro /AFP

Source: Getty Images

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi got lots of attention for his address after landing at OR Tambo. Mzansi peeps were raving about the advocate's humble words.

SA legal team back in the country

The legal team that made its case before the International Court of Justice against Israel. Tembeka Ngcukaitobi spoke to the media, and the video gave lots of attention after he thanked his colleagues and said he was only the spokesperson and a bigger team was behind him.

Watch the video by eNCA:

Online users applaud South Africa's legal team

People were divided as they commented on the legal team's arrival. Some people wish they could have been at the airport to welcome them, while others argued that Israel debunked their allegations. Most focussed on Tembeka Ngcukaitobi's speed, ch applauding how he emphasised teamwork

@cazzimali wasn't impressed:

"LMFAO Israel wiped the floor with their useless argument."

@blythliewanted to be there:

"Why didn’t they tell us sibahlangabeze e Airport?"

@Nongee_1 commented:

"You can always identify the most successful & most accomplished seniors by how humble they remain in spirit, their consistent brilliance, how quick they are to take accountability for any shortcomings/failures & how they never fail to acknowledge the efforts of their juniors."

@zmbulawa said:

"Listen to this fine gentleman. Making sure that credit is to the team and calling himself the “spokesperson”. What a guy!"

@Thobeka_Rare added;

"It is so encouraging to junior staff when their senior acknowledges the work they do to contribute. Collaboration and teamwork!"

@jiggaman0000 agreed:

"I hope the day this man ascends to the seat of Chief Justice I'm alive to see it because that will be the day I know I can prophesy."

@MalusiThami applauded;

'Tembeka is pure class. The best amongst us."

South Africa launched case against Real

Israel has been engaged in armed conflict for years with Palestine. South Africa has been the one country that called them out for an alleged genocide.

Netanyahu's defiance about Gaza war upsets SA

Briefly News previously reported that Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, delivered a defiant message on Saturday. He conveyed the country's unwavering commitment to the Gaza war despite the legal challenge from South Africa.

In a televised address, Netanyahu declared, "No one will stop us! Not The Hague, not the Axis of Evil, no one."

Netanyahu revealed that an inter-ministerial panel would present comprehensive plans in eight weeks to secure the necessary funding for long-term security measures.

