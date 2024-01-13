SA's Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola addressed the media outside the ICJ about Israel's defence of genocide accusations

Lamola claimed that under the Genocide Convention, no justification exists for Israel's alleged genocidal acts

His statements resonated with many South Africans who are eagerly awaiting the verdict from the ICJ

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola spoke to press members after the hearing of South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the ICJ in The Hague. Image: Dursun Aydemir

Source: Getty Images

HOLLAND - South African Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has firmly stated that Israel has failed to counter South Africa's genocide allegations during proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

Self-defence does not justify genocidal acts

According to SABCNews, while speaking to the media outside the ICJ, Lamola mentioned that South Africa's case is straightforward. Contending that under the Genocide Convention, nothing justifies Israel's alleged genocidal acts, and self-defence is not a valid argument.

Israel's defence argument

Israel's defence attributed the destruction in Gaza to Hamas. They accused the organisation of strategically infiltrating civilian communities and deliberately using the Palestinian people as human shields.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Citizens weigh in on genocide case at ICJ

As South Africans anxiously await the ICJ verdict, citizens are sharing their views on the court proceedings.

Marlvin M Tizora mentioned:

"South has failed lamentably to articulate genocide Isreal is going to win the case."

Eddy Motsepe commented:

"Exactly Ronald! There are many ways to have countered the attack in the first place."

Bongani Mbanjwa wrote:

"He is correct, they failed to even talk to UN agencies that tried to call for a ceasefire."

Themba Mt added:

"Palestinians are our comrades in arms!"

Rich Tom Mongwe suggested:

"Let's wait for the ruling."

Lindiwe Thandolwethu Nomzamo posted:

"We thank Tata Madiba for establishing a strong foreign policy for our Rainbow Nation. We cannot forget our brothers and sisters suffering under Israel's apartheid regime."

Marwan Saleh shared:

"As many genocide experts have been explaining, genocide and ethnic cleansing often go hand in hand."

Ramaphosa asserts SA's robust stand against Israel

In a related article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa asserts that South Africa holds a compelling case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The nation has brought the Israeli government before the court in The Hague to potentially investigate allegations of genocide in Gaza.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News