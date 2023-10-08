South Africa is very concerned about the recent conflict escalation between Israel and Palestine

Pretoria has aligned itself with the global community, calling for an urgent end to violence and the commencement of peace initiatives

The statement says the process must follow UN resolutions for a two-state solution and comprehensive peace between Israel and Palestine

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Smoke rose after the bombing of Israeli forces with warplanes on October 08, 2023, in Gaza City. Image: Ali Jadallah

Source: Getty Images

South Africa has expressed its grave concern regarding the recent escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Pretoria echoed the voice of the international community in demanding a cease of violence and the initiation of a credible peace process.

Pretoria calling for peace

According to SABCNews, the statement says the process should align itself with numerous United Nations (UN) resolutions that advocate for a two-state solution and a comprehensive peace plan between Israel and Palestine.

It further states that the conflict cannot be resolved through violence, assassinations, detentions, forced displacement, illegal settlements, and the ongoing siege on Gaza. SA says the focus should be directed towards addressing crucial issues, including borders, the status of Jerusalem, and the release of political prisoners.

Hamas surprise attack on Israel

This comes after the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood within Israel, resulting in the death of dozens and hostages taken in the surprise attack.

SA citizens discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Read some of the comments below:

Akimo Ndukuyaselwandle mentioned:

"Land back to the people of Palestine, we all going to fight for that. In such case, I do support Palestine."

Lindo Msomi stated:

"Stay away from it. Palestinians are fighting for their land and it has nothing to do with you."

Lazarus Lehlogonolo said:

"Don't you dare. The Palestinians have been struggling and oppressed by this evil called Israel for decades in their own land."

Ashley Langa commented:

"Let Palestine retaliate for all the atrocities caused by Israel."

Freedom Tshuma posted:

"It will end in tears for Palestine."

Cyril Ramaphosa calls Vladimir Putin amid Ukraine invasion, says Putin appreciates SA's peaceful approach

In another article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation on Thursday, 10 March, exactly two weeks after Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

Amid the war in Ukraine, Ramaphosa re-emphasised his commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties with Russia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News