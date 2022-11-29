- Vanessa Govender, a veteran broadcast journalist and gender-based violence survivor, shares her incredible story of resilience and success

- Govender used her voice and love for writing to break the stigma around domestic violence while encouraging others to speak out

- Vanessa also spoke about how Debora Patta inspired her to walk away from her abusive partner

- For her incredible bravery and her passion for helping those in a similar situation she was in, Vanessa was named one of Briefly News' Women of Wonder 2022

Vanessa Govender has channelled her difficulties into a way to empower others. Image: Supplied & Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: UGC

At the start of her career, Vanessa Govender was abused by her partner. In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, she highlights her trials and tribulations.

Vanessa finds love shortly after graduation

After graduating with a diploma in journalism, she landed a job at the SABC, where she met her then-boyfriend and a month into the relationship, the abuse started.

Govender was subjected to physical and emotional abuse that affected her performance as a newsreader.

“That relationship was without a doubt the biggest obstacle I ever endured or had to live with.

"All my self-esteem and confidence were sapped from me. I became the cliched abused woman, breaking up with my abuser several times only to go back after he would apologise and promise not to do it again.

“For as long as I remained in that abusive relationship, I was losing the very essence of my being.

"I became dependent on my abuser as much as he harmed me, I also felt I could not leave or do better,” she said.

Vanessa says enough is enough, walks away from abusive relationship

After being subjected to violence for years, the journalist decided enough was enough and walked away from her abuser.

Govender believes she was one of the lucky women who fell victim to domestic violence because she could reclaim her life and survive to tell the tale.

Vanessa hopes to emulate the woman she wishes she had in her corner. Breaking her silence about abuse through her book, Beaten but Not Broken, Govender felt empowered as she no longer sought validation from anyone.

Aside from publishing her heart-wrenching story, the talented woman also uses social media to motivate others.

“Social media has been a game changer in breaking the silence and the cycle.

"For far too long abusive men have enjoyed the anonymity and protection of their partners and those around them.

"I cannot change the world. I may never see or experience a world in which all girls and women are safe, but I will continue to speak out and speak up for those struggling with this deadly disease of gender violence,” said Govender.

Vanessa calls on communities to act against domestic violence

Govender said society and communities must work together to end gender-based violence in the country. The author said women need to relinquish that fear of what people will think or say.

“We need to stop shrinking or making ourselves small to fit in.

"Step out of the line. Do not whisper or be silent. Women before us have already been laying the foundation for the women of now to stand up and be unapologetically themselves,” she said.

When asked what her message is to other women in an abusive situation, Govender said:

“People can tell you to leave. People can beg you to leave. But no one has the power to make you leave but YOU!

"There is no one size fits all advice or message to victims. We all know that even when some women leave their abusers some still end up dead.

"But you do have something that’s powerful and that’s your voice. Do not stay silent!”

Ask for help, Govender urges victims of GBV

Govender encouraged women in abusive relationships to ask for help.

Vanessa said she is inspired by her former boss, Debora Patta, who gave her the courage to leave her abuser.

“As a rookie journalist Debora embodied everything I admired and craved for myself not just professionally but also as a woman!

"In an industry that was very male-dominated Debora stamped her brand with her powerful journalism. She told the stories, she was relentless in exposing the corrupt and through her work she could and did influence change holding those in power accountable,” she said.

Govender added that the world needs unapologetic and authentic women to show young girls that being female isn’t a hindrance but a thing of greatness. According to IOL, her book was a resounding success and reached number four on Exclusive Books’ top 100 non-fiction books list in 2018.

