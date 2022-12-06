A young lady shared her excitement about graduating with a Master of Science with merit on social media

The babe noted that while it was challenging to work and study at the same time, she is thrilled about completing her academic journey

The beautiful woman also posted pictures on social media of the auspicious day, looking lovely as she proudly held up her thesis

A young procurement officer was so thrilled about obtaining her Master of Science from the University of Derby with merit that she shared her fantastic news on social media for the world to see.

The Master of Science graduate proudly held up her thesis. Image: Kuda Charlene Botepe/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The stunner explained that while it was a mission to balance her academic pursuits with studying full-time, she is happy about sticking to her guns and completing the course.

Kuda Charlene Botepe from Botswana proudly shared her graduation pictures on LinkedIn as she shared her story:

“Everyone will tell you how challenging it is to integrate and balance being a student and a full-time employee. My journey was not oblivious to the challenges, but I can confidently attest that mine is one to write about.

“I lived this reality over the last 15 months, and today, you get to witness this reality in its final form.

"It’s a commitment I made to myself that I successfully integrate both and ensure I see the journey of my studies to completion while present in my office.”

The smart young lady then spoke about how much she’s grown throughout the academic journey and thanked everyone who helped her succeed.

Social media used expressed pride in her.

Here are some of the most engaging comments:

Babili Majingo said:

“Well done, Kuda!”

Pako Brian Mooki reacted:

“Congratulations. More Grace.”

Andrew Madeswi wrote:

“Congratulations, Kuda and happiest birthday. Well said. Commitment, sacrifice and hard work are followed by success.”

