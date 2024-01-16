Global site navigation

South African Nurse Flexes Her Mercedes-Benz Car in Viral TikTok Video, Leaves Many Inspired
Women Empowerment

by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A South African nurse took to social media to participate in the What Car I Drive" TikTok challenge
  • The healthcare worker, Busi K built suspense as she revealed her German machine in the now-viral post
  • Busi's success resonates with young women and aspiring professionals because it exemplifies the power of hard work and determination

Nurse shows off what car she drives
A nurse inspired many youngsters when she showed off her whip. Image: @user96725706
Source: TikTok

A South African nurse just shattered expectations with an impressive TikTok reveal that left netizens in awe.

Nurse shows off Mercedes-Benz whip

Busi K (@user96725706), a dedicated healthcare worker, participated in the viral "What car I drive" challenge, but her grand car unveiling wasn't your average compact or hatchback.

The video starts with Busi, dressed in her nurse's uniform, sitting confidently in a seemingly ordinary car. The suspense builds as she teases the viewers with suspense.

No, Busi stepped out of a glistening, white Mercedes-Benz SUV, sending shockwaves through social media and sparking a heartwarming conversation about nurses and financial success.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows Mercedes owner love

Busi's video won social media praise from netizens who were impressed by her ride. Many shared how her Merc was their dream car too.

Busi's story resonated with many, particularly young women and aspiring professionals, who see her journey as a testament to the power of hard work and determination.

Siyanda Serwalo commented:

"Agaaaaa!!! Nurses with Mercs!!!❤️❤️."

pakatithina said:

"My dream car and career in one video❤️."

Andaniii reacted:

" Yes ma'am, that's my dream car ey."

Yoli❤ wrote:

"That time ngino 2 rand kuphela.... beautiful car sister Happy rides."

Vivian Miza replied:

"Umshini sisi ☺️."

ndumiesimelane> said:

"Phume emabhozeni❤️."

Doctor celebrates a whirlwind of victories

In another story, Briefly News reported that a focused and faithful South African woman is winning at life one accomplishment at a time.

Qualified doctor @lollygitywa1 took to social media to share her fantastic career and personal milestones.

In a TikTok video, @lollygitywa1 is seen beaming in her car as she reveals that she graduated from medical school, moved to a new province, started a new job, and will soon be moving into her first home.

Source: Briefly News

