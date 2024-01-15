South African social media influencer Yolenda Jawe achieved her dream of owning a Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 after months of saving and paying for it in cash

She shared her joyous moment of collecting the car on social media, inspiring many with her financial discipline

Some applauded her saving skills, while others debated the merits of paying in cash versus financing

South African influencer Yolenda Jawe bought the car of her dreams in cash. Image: @yolzchannel

Source: Instagram

South African social media influencer Yolenda Jawe (@yolzchannel) dream car ownership dreams have been answered.

Woman saves up to buy dream car

Taking to social media, Yolenda posted a video of the joyous moment she went to collect her new Mercedes-Bens GLA 200 from the dealership.

The footage captures the woman hugging her new whip before it was unveiled, revealing the impressive and stylish German machine.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In the TikTok post, Yolenda shared that she had prayed, saved and paid for the car in cash.

The post was captioned:

"After months of consistent saving, I could finally afford to pay for the car I wanted - in cash. Praise God!"

Mzansi congratulate the new Mercedes owner

Many netizens were overjoyed for the young woman and her impressive saving skills, which afforded her an entire Merc. Others even asked Yolenda to share some of her financial advice.

Miss M commented:

"Hi, Yolz, congratulations sisi. Can you share more Financial Education/Literacy content? This soooo impressive!!"

@Nqobile Ndlovu _Mthungwa said:

"Lapho ngisacabanga iplan yophahla, congratulations dear."

Nono Zeekay wrote:

❤❤❤❤God you are showing off siyabonga Moya Ongcwele siyabonga Smakade."

. responded:

"Congratulations sbwl to save R1,4milGod hear my prayers."

Funkys_star wrote:

"Not a great move to buy in cash. You could have invested the money and used the interest income to pay instalments."

Khanyisa_Jaceni commented:

"Akasemhle Congratulations Sis Yolzzz ."

mammellomafu said:

"Girls that drive Mercedes Benz, stand up ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️agh congratulations."

3 Polokwane men pray over new car at the dealership

In another article, Brielfy News reported that a video of three Polokwane men fervently praying over a new car at the dealership left many South Africans feeling emotional.

The TikTok footage by @refentse_mph0 shows the men kneeling on the floor as they bowed over the car, placed their hands on it, and prayed. Buying a new car can be a significant financial and life milestone.

It can be a sign that you are working hard and achieving your goals, and it comes with a lot of reliability and peace of mind, which is worthy of praise.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News