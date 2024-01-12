A single mom goes viral on TikTok for her unique way of navigating a tense co-parenting situation

Her crying daughter wants to talk to her dad, so the mom facilitates a video call while keeping minimal direct contact with the father herself

Viewers, particularly Mzansi single mothers, share their own relatable experiences and find humour in the awkwardness

A single mom facilitated a video call between her daughter and her baby daddy despite being on bad terms with the man. Image: @mommy_to_azania

Navigating co-parenting can be tricky. It can be a complex and challenging experience for parents and children, even under the best circumstances.

A single mother shared a TikTok video showing how she lets her daughter communicate with her baby daddy as they are not on the best of terms.

The video shows the little girl crying, demanding to speak to her dad. The mother makes a video call to the father and lets the child communicate with him while she holds the phone, but she makes no communication with the man directly.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi single mothers relate

The comments section was filled with funny and witty reactions from amused netizens. Several single mothers also shared how they had similar experiences of having awkward communication with their baby daddies.

Noxolo Mbusooh Nteng commented:

"My daughter does this….or when her dad calls I answer ngiveza yena. Its their call not mine vele♥️♥️."

Fofo29 replied:

"At least he answered, imagine your child crying like this and you know baby daddy won't even answer his phone or even call back ."

YT: KE.NOTSIL3 said:

"Her smile afterwards Is everything!! Honestly for the sake of ngwana ❤️."

SphiweMbolekwa replied:

"For the sake of ngwana ."

Ntlantla ngubane commented:

"Hhhayi ixoki leli niyali bona lavele la smile. Weee ingane."

S'nothile said:

"Yuuuh mine answers the videocall akhalele ukuthi angivele namihaibo wenja ngihlanganaphi mina?"

E_l_e_t_h_u❤ commented:

"For the sake of ngwana I love you too papa❤."

Adele❤️ said:

Single mom moves on from R80k earning deadbeat dad

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi single mother, Omontle Thato Moremong, knows firsthand the sting of broken promises and the hardships of financial struggle.

With her ex-partner, a man with an R80 000 paycheck and an empty heart when it came to child support, she faced gruelling court battles and heartbreak.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Omontle shared her past struggles and journey back to reclaiming her power as an independent woman, entrepreneur, and the best mother to her daughter.

