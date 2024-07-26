Anele Zondo was having the time of her life in hospital after giving birth a few days prior

The rapper was captured in a cool video eating sushi on her hospital bed and enjoying the simple pleasures of life

This after Ney announced the arrival of her baby girl and received heartfelt congratulatory messages from fans and peers

Anele Zondo indulged in some sushi after giving birth. Images: anele_zondo

Source: Instagram

Our girl, Anele Zondo was living it up the other day and stuffing her face with some delicious sushi after giving birth to her mini-me, love to see it!

Anele Zondo enjoys sushi in the hospital

Anele Zondo didn't let anything stop her from having her favourite snack after giving birth when she ditched the bland hospital food for two trays of sushi.

The rapper, who goes by Ney The Bae, officially announced the arrival of her baby girl, Moä, who was asleep while her hot mama returned to regular programming.

This after she spoke about her pregnancy journey, describing it as the softest era of her life.

In a video shared by Fakaza News, Anele posted her Instagram story wearing dark sunglasses and a towel wrapped around her hair as she indulges in some sushi:

"Back to my sushi."

Mzansi shows love to Anele Zondo

Following her announcement, Anele was flooded with sweet messages from supporters welcoming the arrival of her daughter:

South African actress, Refilwe Modiselle, blessed Anele:

"Congrats, sweets. We thank God for you and baby’s safety throughout the labour and birthing. God is good, and may He continue to cover y’all with love, protection and grace."

Mzansi disc jockey, Murdah Bongz, wrote:

"Congratulations!"

clairise.txc said:

"Blessings and love to you and the baby!"

Local singer, Simz Ngema, congratulated Anele:

"Congratulations, mummy!"

djtshegu posted:

"Blessings only! Oh, aw, bandla! Congratulations!"

mrsannbition responded:

"Congratulations, babe. God bless your family!"

zanelepotelwa was overjoyed:

"Screams! Baby, congratulations! Bae-bae is here! God bless this beautiful journey ahead, sthandwa sam!"

