Rapper Anele Zondo Lives It Up in Cool Hospital Video After Giving Birth: “Back to My Sushi”
- Anele Zondo was having the time of her life in hospital after giving birth a few days prior
- The rapper was captured in a cool video eating sushi on her hospital bed and enjoying the simple pleasures of life
- This after Ney announced the arrival of her baby girl and received heartfelt congratulatory messages from fans and peers
Our girl, Anele Zondo was living it up the other day and stuffing her face with some delicious sushi after giving birth to her mini-me, love to see it!
Anele Zondo enjoys sushi in the hospital
Anele Zondo didn't let anything stop her from having her favourite snack after giving birth when she ditched the bland hospital food for two trays of sushi.
The rapper, who goes by Ney The Bae, officially announced the arrival of her baby girl, Moä, who was asleep while her hot mama returned to regular programming.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
This after she spoke about her pregnancy journey, describing it as the softest era of her life.
In a video shared by Fakaza News, Anele posted her Instagram story wearing dark sunglasses and a towel wrapped around her hair as she indulges in some sushi:
"Back to my sushi."
Mzansi shows love to Anele Zondo
Following her announcement, Anele was flooded with sweet messages from supporters welcoming the arrival of her daughter:
South African actress, Refilwe Modiselle, blessed Anele:
"Congrats, sweets. We thank God for you and baby’s safety throughout the labour and birthing. God is good, and may He continue to cover y’all with love, protection and grace."
Mzansi disc jockey, Murdah Bongz, wrote:
"Congratulations!"
clairise.txc said:
"Blessings and love to you and the baby!"
Local singer, Simz Ngema, congratulated Anele:
Bontle Modiselle shows off thunder thighs in gorgeous new pictures, Fans rave: "We were never ready"
"Congratulations, mummy!"
djtshegu posted:
"Blessings only! Oh, aw, bandla! Congratulations!"
mrsannbition responded:
"Congratulations, babe. God bless your family!"
zanelepotelwa was overjoyed:
"Screams! Baby, congratulations! Bae-bae is here! God bless this beautiful journey ahead, sthandwa sam!"
Mihlali Ndamase addresses pregnancy rumours
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mihlali Ndamase blasting the rumours that she's pregnant.
This after the influencer posted a video where her stomach appeared slightly bloated, to which she asked that people stop policing her and other women's bodies.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za