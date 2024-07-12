Anele Zondo took to Instagram to open up about her pregnancy journey and shared a series of photos

The rapper shared that she has experienced a rollercoaster of emotions and sweet cravings

The star encouraged other mothers and said they were doing amazingly well in their parenting

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Anele Zondo opened up about her life so far as an expecting mother. The South African rapper said she is in the softest era of her life but has been facing some challenges.

Anele Zondo shared that she is counting down the days till she meets her bundle of joy. Image: @anele_zondo

Source: Instagram

Anele Zondo on the highs and lows of pregnancy

Rapper Anele Zondo revealed to her followers the good things she is experiencing as well as the challenging parts of her pregnancy. The star might be beaming with excitement before she meets her baby, but she also spoke about the downside of the pregnancy symptoms.

In a very relatable Instagram post, Anele Zondo shared a series of cool photos with a story attached. From swollen feet to clothes that no longer fit, mood swings, and constant cravings, Anele is going through it.

"Manufacturing a whole human is not light work. Two sleeping positions have become the norm, and the only thing I am certain about is what I want to eat. Emotionally, it is messy—crying and laughing at the same time? Normal.

"Clothes do not fit anymore, slippers too. I love sweet treats and bread! Imagine, the carbs. I'm worrying about the unknown every second, which is a great time to self-reflect and journal. More can be done in bed. I'm counting down the days, minutes, and seconds till the due date."

Anele Zondo says she is living her soft girl era

The rapper also revealed that she is making the most of the situation and looking for the good in it. She said she has been using her time to cook, bake, and "living in my femme energy."

The rap star also shared encouraging words to other mothers: "If you’re a BBM and no one has told you, MUVA—you’re doing amazing, and I'm sending you love."

Ciza responds to Anele Zondo dating rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ciza addressed rumours that he was cheating on Anele Zondo.

He denied ever dating Anele, saying they're good friends and are both in relationships.

People on social media are not only convinced that the couple is dating, but they've also painted Anele as a predator.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News