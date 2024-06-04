The former Hectic Nine9 presenter Amanda Masilela is expecting a new baby soon

The star announced on her Instagram page that she is pregnant and shared pictures of her scan and baby bump

Anele Zondo is also another celebrity who shared on social media that she is expecting

Former ‘Hectic Nine9’ presenter Amanda Masilela is expecting a baby. Image: @amanda_masilela

Congratulations are to another TV presenter who announced on social media that she would welcome another addition to her family.

Former Hectic Nine9 star Amanda Masilela is expecting

It's baby season in the Mzansi celebville, and we love it. Previously, media personality Khanya Mkangisa shared several pictures of her baby bump and herself wearing pregnancy outfits, leaving many fans gushing over her.

The former Hectic Nine9 presenter recently announced on her Instagram page that she is expecting a new baby. The young star shared several pictures of her baby bump and her scan.

She captioned the post:

"A new journey I never thought I could have, but you became a miracle in my life. I can’t wait to have you, my only love."

See the post below:

Earlier this year, another celebrity that shocked many netizens on social media was rapper and actress Anele Zondo. The star also announced that she was pregnant and expecting a baby.

This was after she was in the news for allegedly parting ways with businessman Lebo Gunguluza. Ney The Bae shared pictures showing off her baby bump. The mom-to-be looked stunning in a stylish pink outfit. She wrote:

"Giving life … To two things that I’m in love with. One the biggest and best blessing that takes human form - a legacy a lifeline. I’m so grateful. 2. my music - I’ve put my my entire existence, energy and being into my VUKA EP, it’s not just about the words but the feeling of awakening."

Linda Mtoba flaunts pregnancy stretch marks in swimsuit pics

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Linda's followers have showered her with praise after she shared her unfiltered pictures on social media.

Celebrities often want to portray perfect images, constantly filtering their pictures to look flawless. South African actress recently showed that celebs are humans too and can have imperfect bodies.

