Linda Mtoba received praise from fans after sharing unfiltered images displaying her imperfect skin

Her decision to showcase her natural body was lauded as setting an example for other celebrities who often use filters

Fans appreciated Linda's authenticity and found her post relatable

Linda has been showered with praise by her followers after sharing her unfiltered pictures on social media.

Linda Mtoba showed off her imperfect skin in a viral post. Image: @linda_mtoba

Source: Instagram

Linda Mtoba shows off her imperfect skin online

Celebrities often want to portray perfect images, always filtering their pictures to look flawless. South African actress recently showed that celebs are humans too, and can have imperfect bodies.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mom of one posted unfiltered pictures showing her tummy with stretchmarks. The star looked hot in a two-piece swimsuit.

Linda Mtoba's fans react to her post

The star's fans and followers showered her with praise for sharing relatable content. Many noted that Linda Mtoba set an example for other celebrities who misled their followers with filtered pictures.

@sbsinthumule said:

"I love that you are not afraid to show your pregnancy skin...i struggled for a long time. Thank you for ladies like you...You make them look like a thing of Gods gift. God bless you and happy new year mommy..."

@nomfundo_makwabe commented:

"Can all the lovely mommies gather here ❤️. Thank you Linda, we love you."

@takuemupa wrote:

"Natural & unfiltered yet so unreal a beautiful mother."

@hatlaneneo commented:

"This is one of the most realistic beautiful pictures this year! Well done and thank you"

@petronella.pearl.moyo noted:

"Linda you just healed many of us with just a picture. ❤️❤️"

@zwanani6636 said:

"For a change we can all relate to that perfect "imperfection" ❤️❤️❤️"

@asandanokhala added:

"Thank you Linda for not filtering ur beauty marks that stretch marks are normal especially when u had a child, ur such an inspiration for young girls that also have stretch marks and not feel the need to cover them..."

@mommy_no3 wrote:

"Lovely zebra stripes, being ashamed of mine"

