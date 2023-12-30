Faith Nketsi is celebrating her 29th trip around the sun and blessed her Instagram followers with a steamy video

The media personality rocked a black trench coat while flaunting her blossom-covered in mud

The video of the photoshoot is spreading across social media platforms, and fans can't get enough of the bold visuals

Faith Nketsi marked her birthday with a hot video. Image: @faith.nketsi

Faith Nketsi kicked off her 29th birthday with a bang. She treated her followers to a scorching Instagram video that's got everyone talking

Faith Nketsi posts video of photoshoot

The influencer is seen covered head to toe in mud, striking poses in a suit that adds a touch of glam to the unconventional photoshoot.

The sassy clip quickly captured Mzansi's attention, making its way across different social media platforms.

Instagrammers impressed by Faith's video

As Faith embraces the spotlight on her special day, her Insta followers can't stop raving about the creative concept and execution of the birthday shoot.

See the post below:

Faith Nketsi receives bday messages

Fans joined the celebration, showering the mother-of-one with birthday wishes. They gushed about her curvaceous physique flawlessly showcased in the daring shoot.

Read some comments below:

@bonang_m said:

"The prettiest. Happy birthday Faithy.❤️"

@reiray23 wrote:

"This would've been a perfect concept for dirty thirty."

@juliette.mashilo mentioned:

"I really get the storyline behind the mud trust me I do. A force!Keep winning, happy birthday mama ka Sky."

@lebo_moropa1 commented:

"1994’s, we just never turn 30. We will always be 29. "

@theeskyesehahabane added:

"One thing about Capricorns? Gorgeous."

@meltzino posted:

"Happy birthday my love.❤️ Have a blessed one."

@shaun_neversaidthat noted:

"Google says you 30."

Faith Nketsi finds new flame amid divorce drama

In another article, Briefly News reported that Faith Nketsi sure knows how to move on very quickly. The reality TV star allegedly has a new man in her life.

It hasn't been long since the star married businessman Nzuzo Njilo, and she is already rumoured to have moved on from Njilo. Her marriage with Nzuzo got rocky after he was accused of being a fraudster and scammer.

