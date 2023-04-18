Ghanama hitmaker Makhadzi was accused of missing a gig at Ejays Lounge in Tzaneen's Moime Village

The businessman, Jeffrey Maltji, claimed that he paid R45 000 rand to the star and blamed King Monada, the event organiser, when she didn't show up

Makhadzi's music label, Open Mic Productions, cleared her name, claiming that they didn't receive an invoice from Malatji

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Makhadzi's music label, Open Mic Productions, has responded to allegations that she missed a show in Limpopo.

King Monada and Open Mic Productions cleared Makhadzi's name after being accused of being a no-show in Tzaneen. Image: @makhadzisa and @kingmonadamusic

Source: Instagram

According to Sunday World, well-known businessman Jeffrey Maltji booked the Ghanama hitmaker to perform at Ejays Lounge in Moime Village in Tzaneen. However, she did not pitch because she did not want to show up before being paid, which Jefferey blamed on event organiser King Monada.

“When I confronted Monada, he insisted that he had paid Makhadzi. I really don’t know who is telling me the truth."

The news publication further reported that Monada and Makhadzi agreed to reduce her regular booking fee of R150 000 to R45 000 if the Malwedhe hitmaker also performed at her show at Rabali Stadium in Venda.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Makhadzi's team Open Mic Productions, debunks her no-show allegations in Tzaneen

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Open Mic Productions manager Brended Maseko came out gun blazing at the allegations ruining Makhadzi's public image. Maseko claimed Makhadzi was never booked and challenged the organisers to provide proof of their claims.

“It's a lie, they've never booked Makhadzi ... ask them to send you an invoice from us or POP (proof of payment) they made to Open Mic or Makhadzi — there is no such a thing.”

King Monada also defends Makhadzi

Taking to Facebook, King Monada took full responsibility for Makhadzi's absence at the Tzaneen show after many criticised the singer for missing yet another gig.

Monada said people should stop talking bad about Makhadzi because she wasn't responsible for the mishaps at the Limpopo show.

"Whoever wants to write bad things about Makhadzi for not pitching at my event should rather write about me. I TAKE FULL RESPONSIBILITY some people enjoy seeing us fighting and are dah"

Makhadzi appreciated Monada's honesty and thanked him, saying:

"This is too deep, and I appreciate you for being a bigger person. 2023 is for love and peace."

Mzansi also lauds King Monada for taking responsibility for Makhadzi's absence in Tzaneen

@Bommago Potego le Lesego said:

"I like it when our King and our Queen protect each otherGood spirit."

@Moximane Srenny Chabalala shared:

"I salute your maturity king Monada "

@Mpho Present Mojela posted:

"Well said, king."

@Vocalist Kamo Makhura replied:

"Spoke like a true gentleman ❤️"

Bestmind Richard commented:

"Much love and respect king."

Percy Persnat Ramza also said:

"Ke mamenemene. We are proud of you king."

Makhadzi's team sheds light on Zim show chaos following reports that fans attacked her

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi trended after rumours circulated that she was attacked during a show in Mutare, Zimbabwe.

A video that was shared online by Zimbabwean entertainment blogs showed the moment the star and her team ran from the stage as fans threw stuff towards the stage.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Brenden Maseko from Open Mic Productions opened up about the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News