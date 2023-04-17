Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father no longer has the weight of a murder charge hanging over him

The NPA dropped the charge after Zolile Sekeleni appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Monday, 17 April

The 64-year-old man still faces charges of aiding and abetting, defeating the ends of justice and fraud

BLOEMFONTEIN - Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father, Zolile Sekeleni, can breathe a sigh of relief after the National Prosecuting Authority dropped the murder charge level against him.

Dr Nandipha’s Father, Zolile Sekeleni, no longer faces a murder charge in the Thabo Bester Escape case, the NPA dropped the charge. Image: Mlungisi Louw

Source: Getty Images

Magudumana's 64-year-old father was charged with murder during his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 11 April, The Citizen reported.

Dr Nandipha's father was charged with murder burnt body found in Thabo Bester's cell

The charge emanated from the charged body used to conceal Thabo Bester's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre on 3 May 2022.

After discovering that the body didn't belong to Bester, a medical examiner determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

While the NPA has withdrawn the murder charge, Sekeleni still face charges of defeating the ends and justice, aiding and abetting an escape and fraud, EWN reported.

South African have accused NPA of rushing the Thabo Bester escape trial

Below are some comments:

Patrick Rebombo asked:

"Who did he kill, if I may ask?Why so much incompetency in this country, mara?"

Gezani Gazza Ndavani criticised:

"NPA is another incompetent department in this country, quick to react and then fast forward, people walk free."

Henry Eksteen questioned:

"Does our justice system know what they are doing?"

Palesa Mothlaudi slammed:

"I wonder how many are going to be withdrawn after this. Maar NPA is embarrassing."

Matsimele Mello added:

"They are always in a hurry. Why did they charge him in the first place?"

