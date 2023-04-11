The plot in the Thabo Bester prison escape has thickened, and now his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father is facing murder charges

Cornelius Sekeleni, 65, was arrested alongside a former G4S prison warder and accused of helping Bester escape from prison

South Africans are in disbelief over the latest development in the Thabo Bester saga and are struggling to keep up as new information comes out

BLOEMFONTEIN - Celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana's father, Cornelius Sekeleni, is facing a murder charge following his arrest.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father, Cornelius Sekeleni, is facing serious charges for his involvement in Thabo Bester's prison escape. Images: Zolile Sekeleni/ Facebook & #drnandipha

Magudumana is infamously known as fugitive Thabo Bester's girlfriend. The couple skipped the country after it was revealed that Bester escaped from prison on 3 May 2022.

Dr Nandipha's father Cornelius Sekeleni makes first court appearance in Bloemfontein

Dr Nandipha's 65-year-old father made his first court appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 11 April, alongside former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara.

According to EWN, the pair are accused of aiding and abetting a prisoner to escape lawful custody.

According to the charge sheet, Sekeleni and Matsoara are accused of murdering an unknown male on 3 March 2022. It is believed this is the body that was found burnt in Bester's cell.

Bester escaped from prison by faking his own death. Prison warders initially stated that he committed suicide by setting himself on fire. However, the Department of Correctional Services found that the body found in Bester's cell died from blunt force trauma and not the fire.

According to The Citizen, the case was postponed until 17 April for the bail hearing. Selekeni and Matsoara will remain in police custody until then.

South Africans shocked by twists and turns in the Thabo Bester saga

@dyanieric said:

"The law is very quick, efficient and effective when there are no political connections, I see. Very soon, everyone will be rounded up and thrown into jail!"

@JoyNomonde said:

"I'm not even sure to trust him being the father. The plot and twists in this story are hectic."

@OttisSnr said:

" Why not just do a documentary, we will catch up later because this is too much information at once."

@TKNhlanhlaa said:

"I highly doubt that a pensioner and a dumb guard (the guy flaunted his car on social media) would be the mastermind of this complex criminal web. No, I think officials are pinning it on them so they don’t have to explain that high ranking government officials are involved."

@_JustLaura_ said:

"Please... Who did they kill now?"

