One of the prison warders who allegedly helped Thabo Bester escape from prison showed off an expensive car while living on a modest salary

Senohe Matsoara reported for duty the night Bester faked his death and was fired for how he handled the fire that broke out in the Facebook rapist's cell

As the plot thickens in the Thabo Bester prison escape saga, South Africans have more questions than ever

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

MANGAUNG - The Thabo Bester prison break saga continues, and a fired G4S prison warder, Senohe Matsoara, is taking centre stage.

Former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara seemed to live beyond his means. Images: Senohe Matsoara Snr

Source: Facebook

Matsoara was reportedly fired for helping the convicted Facebook rapist and murderer from escaping from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein.

Fired G4S employee linked to Thabo Bester gloated about new car on social media

According to TimesLIVE, Matsoara was fired in September 2022, a few months after Bester escaped from prison by faking his death. Matsoara was a security supervisor at the time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In January 2022, the former security supervisor purchased a brand-new Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 valued at over R500 000. He posted pictures of himself and his new car on his Facebook page.

Matsoara also posted pictures of the car in September, shortly after he was fired for his alleged involvement in Bester's elaborate escape.

Matsoara's former colleagues stated it was strange to see a G4S employee who earns between R15 000 and R18 000 buy an expensive car like Matsoara's T-Roc, without a second income.

Senohe Matsoara was not supposed to be on duty the night Thabo Bester escaped

Three sources reportedly told TimesLIVE that Matsoara was not supposed to be on duty the night Bester escaped from prison, but he reported for his shift.

Another source indicated that protocol was not followed the night the fire broke out in Bester's cell, and that is part of the reason Matsoara was fired.

According to IOL, G4S stated that it raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding the fire to the police two days after it happened. Matsoara and two other employees were fired as a result.

“These employees were subsequently dismissed in September 2022, December 2022 and January 2023, respectively, for matters relating to their conduct on the evening of May 3, 2022," G4S said.

South Africans have more questions about Thabo Bester's prison escape

@SebinTdr said:

"@sarstax and other authorities can follow the money."

@saltlesspopcorn said:

"So, if he was fired in September '22 for assisting in the 'escape', why did the prison still insist there was no escape only a week ago? Or am I confused?"

@TruthOrPeace_ said:

"Why do they fire these guys instead of arresting and charging them?"

@fierceTNK said:

"Netflix content Social media will be the end of us."

A_Lombard_CA_SA said:

"South Africans need to realise that corruption in prisons is so bad now that some syndicates run actual businesses from inside the prisons. Let that sink in. Block wifi access at all prisons now."

G4S says they fired 3 employees after Thabo Bester's prison escape, suspicions raised: "Another cover-up"

Briefly News previously reported that G4S, the private contractor responsible for running the maximum-security prison that Thabo Bester escaped from, is apparently hurrying to put out fires.

The correction service said they let go of three employees for their conduct on the night a fire broke out in Bester's cell, and the inmate reportedly escaped.

The employees were suspended after the incident on 3 May 2022. They were subsequently sacked some months later, eNCA reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News