One of the Squid Game cast members melted hearts and floored many people when he shared his son’s reaction to the show

Lee Byung-hun explained that his 10-year-old confronted him about his violent role in the fan-favourite Netflix series

Social media users were also wowed by how well the Korean man articulated himself in English on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The recent season of Squid Game left fans stunned with the unexpected plot twist that tugged at their heartstrings.

Fans were smitten by a 'Squid Game' cast member who shared a bit about his personal life. Image: @Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Lee Byung-hun was the big villain in all three seasons, but people could not get over his wicked character’s actions in seasons two and three. The seasoned actor went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and proved that he was nothing like his role.

Byung-hun was giving eye candy as he shared his 10-year-old son’s reaction to the series. The youngster had heard about his dad’s role from a friend at school and confronted him when he got home.

Lee Byung-hun shares how his son reacted to his role in Squid Game

The actor’s son was saddened by his father’s violence in the Netflix series and asked him:

“Why are you so mean? You killed a lot of people.”

The 10-year-old did not understand that his father was only acting. Byung-hun tried to explain his work to his son when he was three years old, but all he was excited about were the cool weapons his dad used.

The episode was a treat to many Squid Game fans as they got to know the man behind the mask. They enjoyed the conversation with Jimmy Fallon, and the snippet posted on the show’s TikTok page reached over 47 million people.

After the unexpected plot twist and heavy cliffhanger, fans wondered if the show would return for a fourth season and were excited about how the filmmakers would keep the story interesting and worth watching.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Squid Game star stuns fans in now-viral interview

Social media users were stunned to see Lee Byung-hun out of character and said:

The cast members of 'Squid Game' stunned at the premiere of season 3 of the Netflix show. Image: @Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

@𝐿𝑒𝓃𝒶 ⸆⸉commented:

“He’s surprisingly good at English.”

@Thisisconfusion pointed out:

“He’s like an Asian Elon Musk.”

@kc_krra15 said:

“He looks like a great dad.”

@rmb.art wrote:

“He is so handsome and gentle...I can't.”

@Zeria explained:

“If you hate an actor, it just means he is a good actor.”

@Moh$ thought:

“I wonder if his daughter played the role of the winning baby.”

@Nova commented:

“Seeing him so nice is conflicting.”

@Jeskooo said:

“His son is going to grow to be a villain.”

@Unique__9 wrote:

“He is an attractive old man.”

Source: Briefly News