The real reason Squid Game season 2, episode 8 was never released

Squid Game season 2, episode 8 was not released because the series' creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of Squid Game, said that Season 2, episode 7, was a perfect point to end the season and move to Season 3.

Key takeaways

Squid Game season 2 ended with 7 episodes instead of 8 like season 1.

instead of 8 like season 1. Squid Game season 3's premiere date was listed as 27 June 2025 .

season 3's . Spoiler alert: Herein we reveal events that occur in Squid Game.

Is there Squid Game season 2, episode 8?

There is no episode 8 in season 2 of Squid Game, and there will not be. The series creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, said that episode 7 was a good point to end the season, states Deadline.

They worked on seasons 2 and 3 simultaneously and wanted it to be a single story. Season 2 had to end with episode 7 and then the rest of the episodes to make the next season.

I wrote seasons two and three at the same time, and we were in production for both simultaneously, and currently, we are in the post-production process for Season 3. When I was writing the script for the two seasons, I felt like there was a big turning point or an inflexion point, and that was the end of episode seven, so I thought that it would do it justice to have a separate season after that. That's why I had the first seven episodes as Season 2 and then the rest of Season 3

In another interview with CinemaBlend, Hwang Dong-hyuk said that Season 2 ended with Episode 7 because he originally envisioned Seasons 2 and 3 as a single story when he wrote it. However, the story ended up having many episodes due to the details of Seong Gi-hun's journey after returning to the game.

No other particular reason than that I originally envisioned it as a single series, so both seasons two and three as a single series when I was writing it. But then, as I wrote the story along, it became too many episodes and too long of a story because you see Gi-hun's journey where he returns to the game, but also he goes through a revolt, and that is the climax of that storyline, where he tries to create an uprising, but then that all goes to failure.

Squid Game season 2 finale

The ending of Squid Game season 2 left the viewers with a shocking twist as Seong Gi-hun's friend, Lee Jung-bae, is murdered in the rebellion. He is shot and killed by the Squid Game supervisor, Lee Byung-hun, who is also the Front Man.

Gi-hun tries to attack the Front Man from behind, but the pink guards hold him down and force him to watch his best friend bleed out. The season ends with Gi-hun crying out in horror, looking at his dying best friend as the guards hold him down.

Jung-bae is killed as punishment for Gi-hun's rebellion. His death is more shocking and horrifying to the viewers than to Gi-hun because they know the identity of the Front Man, In-ho, the previous winner of the Squid Game.

Is season 3 of Squid Game coming?

Squid Game Season 3 is coming. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on December 27, 2024, Hwang Dong-hyuk shared some details about it, stating that the story will continue by showing the changes Gi-hun undergoes after losing his best friend and being consumed by guilt.

As you saw at the end of the season, all of Gi-hun's attempts go to failure... his last attempt to revolt by force, which also fails and the price he has to pay is losing his best friend so season 3 picks from there. You will get to see what kind of changes Gi-hun goes through when he is just riddled with guilt and a sense of despair and loss.

Who is the Front Man in Squid Game season 2?

The Front Man in season 2 of Squid Game is Lee Byung-hun. He is a famous South Korean actor known for movies and television shows such as Terminator Genisys, The Magnificent Seven and Our Blues.

Frequently asked questions

Squid Game gained attention for its unique storytelling and its strong sense of suspense. The thriller action television series premiered on 17 September 2021. Season 2 ended in episode 7, leaving fans with questions because season 1 ended with nine episodes. Below are frequently asked questions about Squid Game.

When will the next Squid Game episode premiere?

According to Netflix News, the next episode of Squid Game will premiere on 27 June 2025, not as episode 8 of season 2 but as the first episode of season 3.

Who is 001 in season 2?

Player 001 in Squid Game season 2 is the Front Man, Hwang In-ho. He is one of the leaders of Squid Game and the brother of officer Hwang Jun-ho. He returns in season 2 under the name Young-il and befriends Gi-Hun and his best friend to gain their trust.

How many Squid Game season 2 episodes are there?

There are only seven episodes in Squid Game season 2. Unlike season one, which had nine episodes, the second one reached episode 7. According to Variety, Hwang Dyong-hyuk's plan was for the season to contain eight to nine episodes, but the story was too long.

Why are there only seven episodes in Squid Game season 2?

Squid Game season 2 had only seven episodes because the creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, wrote seasons 2 and 3 as a single story. He split the story into 2 seasons at an adequate point where he could give closure to the second season and move to the next one.

Squid Game is a thriller series that revolves around players who play a deadly game for financial gain. The 2nd season ended with episode 7, leaving viewers with suspense. Squid Game season 2, episode 8, was never released.

