Is Squid Game real? The truth behind the hit series

Squid Game is a South Korean dystopian survival thriller and horror series on Netflix. The series presents a chilling narrative of contestants battling for survival in deadly games, blurring the lines between fiction and reality. This leads to most fans asking: Is Squid Game real?

Following its premiere in 2021, Squid Game became a global sensation and quickly earned a spot as one of Netflix's most-viewed shows. The dystopian drama captivates participants, risking their lives in deadly versions of childhood games for a massive cash prize, but the stakes are deadly.

Squid Game's profile summary

Program creator Hwang Dng-hyuk Stars Wi Ha-joon, Greg Chun, and Lee Jung-jae Based on 2009 Ssangyong Motor Company strike IMDb rating 8/10 First episode's release date September 17, 2021 Country of origin South Korea Production companies Sirens Pictures and Firstman Studio Also known as Ojing-eo geim Filming location South Korea Number of seasons Two Number of episodes 17 Language Korean Official sites Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok

Is Squid Game real?

While Squid Game presents a chilling narrative of survival through deadly games, it is primarily fiction. The creator, Hwang Dng-hyuk, has drawn inspiration from various influences, including childhood games and Japanese manga, to craft this gripping tale.

For instance, the series has been linked to Brothers Home, a facility in South Korea during the 1970s and 1980s that functioned as a concentration camp. It was known for detaining thousands of homeless individuals, disabled people, and political dissidents under inhumane conditions.

The inmates were often stripped of their identities and assigned numbers, as shown on the show. In an interview with The Korea Times, the creator, Hwang, expounded more about the series. He said,

Squid Game' involves survival games, but it's actually about people… So it doesn't take long for audiences anywhere to understand the rules of the games, which gives more room for them to follow the emotions of the characters who are playing the games.

Is there a home Ssangyong scene in the Squid Game?

There is no specific home Ssangyong scene in Squid Game. However, the show's creator, Hwang, has mentioned being influenced by events like the 2009 Ssangyong Motor strike, where laid-off workers faced severe violence and social unrest.

The 77-day strike influenced the creation of the character Seong Gi-hun (Player 456) and his backstory. He said,

Through the reference to the Ssangyong Motor layoffs, I wanted to show that any ordinary middle-class person in the world we live in today can fall to the bottom of the economic ladder overnight.

Is the Squid Game doll real?

The Squid Game doll is real and can be found in Jincheon County, South Korea. This giant doll, built in 2016, plays a significant role in the Red Light, Green Light and Squid Game scenes.

It features a design inspired by Young-hee, a famous character from South Korean children's textbooks from the 1970s and 1980s. The doll was borrowed for filming and returned afterwards. Upon its return, the doll was missing one hand, likely due to an accident during transportation.

Can you join the Squid Game in real life?

You can participate in a real-life version of Squid Game through the reality competition show Squid Game: The Challenge. This reality show features 456 contestants competing for a grand prize of $4.56 million, the largest cash prize in reality TV history.

Participants face challenges inspired by childhood games designed to test their mental and physical abilities and survival techniques. To apply for the next season;

Visit the show's official casting page to select your region (US, UK, or global).

Fill in your contact information.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and available for filming for up to four weeks.

Applicants must also submit a one-minute video introducing themselves and explaining why they want to participate.

Applicants must also submit two recent headshots/photographs.

Who won the first Squid Game?

The winner of the first season of Squid Game is Seong Gi-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae. In the final episode, Gi-hun faces his childhood friend, Cho Sang-woo. Ultimately, Gi-hun chooses not to kill Sang-woo, who then takes his own life, allowing Gi-hun to be declared the winner and claim the prize money of ₩45.6 billion (approximately $39 million).

Is Squid Game season 2 out?

Squid Game season 2 is out. It premiered on Netflix on December 26, 2024, and consists of seven episodes, all released simultaneously. The season continues the story of Seong Gi-hun as he returns to the games with a new mission to end them once and for all.

According to Hwang, season 3 of Squid Game has also been confirmed, and it is expected to be released in 2025. While no specific date has been officially announced, speculation suggests it could premiere around June 27, 2025. He said,

It’s going to arrive sometime in 2025. And the third season will really explore that sense of loss and failure, that guilt weighing so heavily on Gi-hun. How’s he going to navigate the story further with all of that weighing down on him?

Are the two guys in Squid Game brothers?

The two characters in Squid Game, Hwang Jun-ho and Hwang In-ho are brothers. Hwang Jun-ho, portrayed by Wi Ha-joon, is a police detective searching for his missing brother, Hwang In-ho, who is revealed to be the frontman running the deadly games. In season two, it is confirmed that they are half-brothers, sharing the same father but having different mothers.

Is Squid Game real or just a haunting mirror of society? While Squid Game captivates audiences with its gripping narrative and relatable themes, it is not based on a true story. The show's creator has masterfully woven elements of reality into a fictional framework, allowing viewers to reflect on the underlying issues of class struggle and survival.

