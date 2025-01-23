Kevin Spacey's net worth explained: is bankruptcy on the horizon?

Kevin Spacey's net worth has drawn attention amidst his scandalous legal battles. Once a Hollywood mogul, Spacey's financial empire has faced scrutiny and decline. At the peak of his career, Kevin's fortune was incredibly significant, reflecting his influence in the film industry.

Kevin Spacey was named an honorary Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2015. Photo: @KevinSpacey on X (modified by author)

Kevin Spacey's net worth illustrates the highs and lows of a celebrated career in Hollywood. Once a critically acclaimed actor and producer, he reigned over Hollywood's film industry. However, legal woes and sexual misconduct allegations have overshadowed his financial successes.

Kevin Spacey's profile summary

Full name Kevin Spacey Fowler Gender Male Date of birth July 26, 1959 Age 65 years old (as of January 2025) Birth sign Leo Place of birth South Orange, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 9 in Weight 80 kg (approx) Siblings Randy and Julie Ann Fowler Relationship status Single Education The Juilliard School Los Angeles Valley College Chatsworth High School Canoga Park High School Profession Actor and producer Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

What is Kevin Spacey's net worth?

According to PBC, Kevin Spacey's net worth in 2025 is -$2 million. This represents a dramatic decline from his peak net worth, primarily due to extensive legal battles and settlements related to his sexual misconduct allegations.

Kevin told the UK court that he had lost everything after allegations had been made against him in 2017. He said,

I have not been able to work. I’ve had no money coming in and I’ve had a lot of legal bills and things to fight against, and I haven’t paid it all off so I still owe money.

Kevin Spacey at Southwark Crown Court following the fifth day of his trial on sexual assault charges in London, United Kingdom. Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz

What was Kevin Spacey's net worth before?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin Spacey's net worth used to be $50 million during his peak. This valuation was highly based on his success as a top actor, film producer, and scriptwriter.

Kevin Spacey's cars

The celebrated actor has a diverse collection of luxury cars. These include:

Car model Estimated market price Chevrolet Suburban $72,300 Mercedes-Benz S 560 $104,350 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 $98,850 Audi Q7 $71,350

Kevin Spacey's house

The two-time Oscar winner has owned several houses during his peak. These include;

In 1997, Kevin spent $2.135 million on a 1.1-acre property in the Los Feliz neighbourhood. He listed the property for $16 million in 2015 before liquidating it for $11 million in an off-the-market deal in July 2017.

In February 2017, the New Jersey native purchased a five-story, 9,000-square-foot waterfront mansion in Baltimore, Maryland.

Spacey's story is a reminder of the delicate balance between success and personal accountability in Hollywood. Photo: @KevinSpacey on X (modified by author)

How much is Kevin Spacey's house worth?

Kevin Spacey's waterfront home in Baltimore, Maryland, sold at auction for $3.24 million on July 25, 2024. However, the buyer, Sam Asgari, said that Spacey refused to leave the mansion, asking for an additional six months without payment. He said,

Right now, he’s refusing to leave. He’s asking for six months to leave the property without paying anything.

Why is Kevin Spacey's house being sold?

Spacey's house was auctioned due to foreclosure, resulting from his inability to keep up with mortgage payments. He defaulted on his $20,000 monthly mortgage payments for his Baltimore mansion, which amounted to $171,727 in July 2023.

Spacey has won two Academy Awards: Best Supporting Actor for The Usual Suspects and Best Actor for American Beauty. Photo: @KevinSpacey on X (modified by author)

How did Kevin Spacey make his fortune?

Kevin accumulated his wealth mainly through his pioneering work in the film industry. He debuted his acting career in 1986 when he featured as a Subway Thief in HeartBurn. He has since been featured in over 91 movies and TV series, including American Beauty, The Usual Suspect, and Se7en.

Film production

Besides acting, Spacey has also ventured into film production. He debuted his production career in 1997 when he co-produced Swimming with Sharks and currently boasts over 40 films.

In the same year, Spacey founded his production company, Trigger Street Productions. In 2016, Relativity Media acquired it.

Kevin Spacey's salary

During the prime of his career, Spacey would bag $10 million for a major role and $5 million for portraying supporting roles. For instance, Kevin Spacey's salary at House of Cards was an average of $500 thousand per episode.

Kevin Spacey at Southwark Crown Court, London, where he is charged with three counts of indecent assault and seven counts of sexual assault. Photo by James Manning

What is Kevin Spacey doing now?

Spacey is attempting to revive his acting career following a series of assault allegations that have significantly impacted his professional life. After acquitting several charges and having others dismissed, he now takes on roles in low-budget independent films. These include:

Year Movie/TV series Role 2024 The Contract The Devil 2024 Peter Five Eight Peter 2023 Being Frank with Tucker Frank Underwood 2022 The Man Who Drew God Detective

Did Kevin Spacey file for bankruptcy?

Kevin Spacey has not officially filed for bankruptcy as of January 2025. However, he is still reportedly facing financial difficulties.

Is Kevin Spacey still rich?

Kevin Spacey is no longer rich; he faces significant financial difficulties due to legal charges. During an interview with Piers Morgan on Uncensored, the disgraced Hollywood star revealed that he is on the brink of bankruptcy and has narrowly avoided filing for it multiple times. He said,

There’s been a couple of times, I was gonna file but we’ve managed to sort of dodge it.

Kevin Spacey at Southwark Crown Court after being found not guilty of sexual offences in London, United Kingdom. Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz

Kevin Spacey's net worth reflects a remarkable yet tumultuous journey through fame and controversy. As he seeks to reclaim his place in the entertainment industry, Spacey's story is a reminder of the delicate balance between success and personal accountability.

