Kevin Spacey's net worth explained: is bankruptcy on the horizon?
Kevin Spacey's net worth has drawn attention amidst his scandalous legal battles. Once a Hollywood mogul, Spacey's financial empire has faced scrutiny and decline. At the peak of his career, Kevin's fortune was incredibly significant, reflecting his influence in the film industry.
Kevin Spacey's net worth illustrates the highs and lows of a celebrated career in Hollywood. Once a critically acclaimed actor and producer, he reigned over Hollywood's film industry. However, legal woes and sexual misconduct allegations have overshadowed his financial successes.
Kevin Spacey's profile summary
|Full name
|Kevin Spacey Fowler
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|July 26, 1959
|Age
|65 years old (as of January 2025)
|Birth sign
|Leo
|Place of birth
|South Orange, New Jersey, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Height
|5 feet 9 in
|Weight
|80 kg (approx)
|Siblings
|Randy and Julie Ann Fowler
|Relationship status
|Single
|Education
|The Juilliard SchoolLos Angeles Valley CollegeChatsworth High SchoolCanoga Park High School
|Profession
|Actor and producer
|Social media
|InstagramFacebookX (Twitter)
What is Kevin Spacey's net worth?
According to PBC, Kevin Spacey's net worth in 2025 is -$2 million. This represents a dramatic decline from his peak net worth, primarily due to extensive legal battles and settlements related to his sexual misconduct allegations.
Kevin told the UK court that he had lost everything after allegations had been made against him in 2017. He said,
I have not been able to work. I’ve had no money coming in and I’ve had a lot of legal bills and things to fight against, and I haven’t paid it all off so I still owe money.
What was Kevin Spacey's net worth before?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin Spacey's net worth used to be $50 million during his peak. This valuation was highly based on his success as a top actor, film producer, and scriptwriter.
Kevin Spacey's cars
The celebrated actor has a diverse collection of luxury cars. These include:
|Car model
|Estimated market price
|Chevrolet Suburban
|$72,300
|Mercedes-Benz S 560
|$104,350
|Mercedes-Benz GLS 580
|$98,850
|Audi Q7
|$71,350
Kevin Spacey's house
The two-time Oscar winner has owned several houses during his peak. These include;
- In 1997, Kevin spent $2.135 million on a 1.1-acre property in the Los Feliz neighbourhood. He listed the property for $16 million in 2015 before liquidating it for $11 million in an off-the-market deal in July 2017.
- In February 2017, the New Jersey native purchased a five-story, 9,000-square-foot waterfront mansion in Baltimore, Maryland.
How much is Kevin Spacey's house worth?
Kevin Spacey's waterfront home in Baltimore, Maryland, sold at auction for $3.24 million on July 25, 2024. However, the buyer, Sam Asgari, said that Spacey refused to leave the mansion, asking for an additional six months without payment. He said,
Right now, he’s refusing to leave. He’s asking for six months to leave the property without paying anything.
Why is Kevin Spacey's house being sold?
Spacey's house was auctioned due to foreclosure, resulting from his inability to keep up with mortgage payments. He defaulted on his $20,000 monthly mortgage payments for his Baltimore mansion, which amounted to $171,727 in July 2023.
How did Kevin Spacey make his fortune?
Kevin accumulated his wealth mainly through his pioneering work in the film industry. He debuted his acting career in 1986 when he featured as a Subway Thief in HeartBurn. He has since been featured in over 91 movies and TV series, including American Beauty, The Usual Suspect, and Se7en.
Film production
Besides acting, Spacey has also ventured into film production. He debuted his production career in 1997 when he co-produced Swimming with Sharks and currently boasts over 40 films.
In the same year, Spacey founded his production company, Trigger Street Productions. In 2016, Relativity Media acquired it.
Kevin Spacey's salary
During the prime of his career, Spacey would bag $10 million for a major role and $5 million for portraying supporting roles. For instance, Kevin Spacey's salary at House of Cards was an average of $500 thousand per episode.
What is Kevin Spacey doing now?
Spacey is attempting to revive his acting career following a series of assault allegations that have significantly impacted his professional life. After acquitting several charges and having others dismissed, he now takes on roles in low-budget independent films. These include:
|Year
|Movie/TV series
|Role
|2024
|The Contract
|The Devil
|2024
|Peter Five Eight
|Peter
|2023
|Being Frank with Tucker
|Frank Underwood
|2022
|The Man Who Drew God
|Detective
Did Kevin Spacey file for bankruptcy?
Kevin Spacey has not officially filed for bankruptcy as of January 2025. However, he is still reportedly facing financial difficulties.
Is Kevin Spacey still rich?
Kevin Spacey is no longer rich; he faces significant financial difficulties due to legal charges. During an interview with Piers Morgan on Uncensored, the disgraced Hollywood star revealed that he is on the brink of bankruptcy and has narrowly avoided filing for it multiple times. He said,
There’s been a couple of times, I was gonna file but we’ve managed to sort of dodge it.
Kevin Spacey's net worth reflects a remarkable yet tumultuous journey through fame and controversy. As he seeks to reclaim his place in the entertainment industry, Spacey's story is a reminder of the delicate balance between success and personal accountability.
