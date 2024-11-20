Janet Jackson's net worth now: A look at her career and fortune

The famous "wardrobe malfunction" during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show did not stop the youngest Jackson from amassing more wealth and fame. She is an iconic singer who undeniably impacts pop culture, just like Madonna. Having sold over 100 million records globally and getting divorced from her billionaire ex-husband, Janet Jackson's net worth is now under public scrutiny.

Janet Jackson ranks as one of the best-selling artists in contemporary music history. She is an American singer, dancer, and actress. With a career of over 40 years, she has entertained fans with chart-topping hits and unforgettable live performances. She also has five Grammy Awards and eight Guinness World Records.

Full name Janet Damita Jo Jackson Gender Female Date of birth 16 May 1966 Age 58 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Date of birth Gary, Indiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Orientation Straight Height 5'4" (163 cm) Weight 61 kg (135 lbs) Father Joe Jackson Mother Katherine Jackson Siblings 9 Marital status Divorced Ex-husbands James DeBarge (1984-1985)​ René Elizondo Jr (1991-2003) Wissam Al Mana (2012- 2017) Children 1 Profession Singer, songwriter, dancer, actress Net worth $180 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) YouTube

What is Janet Jackson's net worth?

As published by Celebrity Net Worth, Janet Jackson's net worth in 2024 is $180 million. Her wealth is a testament to her years of hard work to build herself outside her brother Michael Jackson's shadow and the rest of the family.

In her speech during her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, she said:

In 1997, my brothers were recognised for their musical passion by being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. And I was so, so proud, as you saw in the clip. And as the youngest in the family, I was determined to make it on my own...Tonight, your baby sister has made it.

How did Janet Jackson get so rich?

She accumulated wealth via music, record sales, tours, acting, and investments. But much of her wealth stems from a lengthy, successful music career. Here is how she built up her wealth:

Music

Janet is a music icon whose career includes 11 studio albums, starting with Off the Wall (1979). She signed with A&M Records at 15 and released four albums in the 1980s, including Control (1986) and Rhythm Nation 1814 (1989), which peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 and was certified platinum six times.

She then signed a record-breaking $32 million, three-album deal, which later increased to $80 million, as published in the Los Angeles Times. Her subsequent albums, such as The Velvet Rope (1997) debuted at number one. Through her contract with BMG, she became the first female African-American artist to start a record label named Rhythm Nation.

Tours

The singer's tours have generated millions over the years. According to Billboard, her All for You Tour (2001-02) earned $46.9 million, while Together Again Tour (2019) grossed $50.9 million and sold 479,000 tickets across 37 US shows.

Her HBO specials like The Velvet Rope: Live in Madison Square Garden drew 12-15 million viewers, winning an Emmy Award.

Acting

Janet Jackson began acting at 11 in 1977, appearing in TV sitcoms Good Times and Fame. She later transitioned to film, starring in Poetic Justice (1993) alongside Tupac Shakur, which grossed $28 million.

Other ventures

The Hall of Famer has several investments with a portfolio valued at $30 million. Some of Janet Jackson's investments are stocks in Amazon ($15 million), Tesla, Pfizer, Walmart, and AT&T (generating $3 million annually).

According to Rolling Stone, she auctioned 1,000 personal items and vintage merchandise in 2021, which earned her a cash reserve that exceeds $25 million.

A look at Janet Jackson's house and real estate investment

Her real estate portfolio is valued at $190 million, featuring 14 US and European properties, including a private Bahamian island with a mansion and helicopter pad. She recently sold her NYC apartment for $8.8 million, which she purchased in 1998 for $2.8 million, according to the New York Post.

Does Janet Jackson own a bank?

She is a former majority owner of Founders National Bank, which merged with Boston Bank of Commerce to become OneUnited Bank in 2001. She, Magic Johnson, and Jheryl Busby purchased a majority stake worth nearly $3 million. However, it is unclear if she still holds ownership.

How much does Janet Jackson get paid?

According to E! News, Janet Jackson's salary from her concerts was $458 million. From movie roles, she earned $304 million and $260 million in album sales.

What is Janet Jackson's ex-husband's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $1 billion. But then, what does Wissam Al Mana do for a living? He is a Saudi investor, businessman, and philanthropist. He is the executive director of Al Mana Group, a conglomerate with interests in retail, real estate, automotive, and entertainment across eight countries.

How much money did Janet Jackson's husband give her?

Janet Jackson's divorce settlement from Wissam Al Mana in 2017 was $200 million. As per Page Six, their five-year marriage included a contract stipulating $100 million after five years and an additional $100 million if they had a child. Janet's divorce from Rene Elizondo Jr. in 2000 cost her $10 million.

Exploring Janet Jackson's car collection

As a woman of luxury, Janet possesses exotic cars valued at over $15 million. Some of her cars include:

1964 Porsche 356SC Cabriolet ($100,000)

1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor Ambulance ($95,000)

Lamborghini Aventador ($1 million)

Bugatti Veyron ($2 million)

Bentley Continental GTC ($217,000)

Is Janet Jackson's billionaire status true?

She is not a billionaire but reputed as one of the richest singers. According to Forbes, Variety's 2013 article calculated Janet Jackson's career earnings over 20 years to be $1.2 billion. But this figure represents gross revenue, not net worth.

Janet Jackson's net worth also reigns supreme among female artists worldwide. She earned it through her successful music, tours, movies, and smart investments, making her a legendary entrepreneur and artist.

