Ozzy Osbourne's net worth, assets, and earnings: How rich is he today?

As a musician, the stage is a platform to captivate audiences, forge timeless connections, and leave an enduring legacy. For rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, it has also paved the way for unparalleled wealth and fame. Now nearing the twilight of his illustrious career, discussions about Ozzy Osbourne's net worth persist, with many curious about his current wealth.

Ozzy Osbourne is a Grammy Award-winning British musician famously known as the "Prince of Darkness." He gained prominence in the late 60s as the lead vocalist of Black Sabbath. With over 100 million albums sold, here is what you need to know about his net worth today.

Full name John Michael Osbourne Nickname Ozzy, Prince of Darkness Gender Male Date of birth 3 December 1948 Age 75 years old (as of September 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Marston Green, England Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality British Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Weight 70 kg (154 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Lillian Father John Siblings 5 Marital status Married Wife Sharon Children 6 School Birchfield Road School Profession Singer, songwriter, musician, TV personality Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Ozzy Osbourne's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Richest, and Parade, Ozzy Osbourne's net worth in 2024 is estimated at $220 million. This figure represents the combined net worth of his television star wife, Sharon. Reminiscing on how far he has gone, as quoted on his IMDb page, he said:

I sang for the Queen of England, met the president of the United States, and got an Emmy and a star on The Walk of Fame. And what did I do? I was just being myself.

How did Ozzy Osbourne get rich?

The legendary musician amassed wealth through his successful music career, which included hit albums, tours, merchandise, lucrative TV shows, and endorsements. Here is a look at how he built his fortune.

Record sales

According to Blabbermouth, Ozzy Osbourne's wealth stems from his influential music career. He earned over $150 million from Black Sabbath and his solo albums.

His top albums include Blizzard of Ozz and No More Tears. His Ozzfest tour, launched in 1996, grossed over $146.5 million and attracted five million attendees.

World tours

The heavy metal icon built wealth through over 1,300 concerts, including notable tours like Blizzard of Ozz, Diary of a Madman, and No More Tours. In February 2023, he announced his retirement from touring on X (Twitter), with Sharon stating:

He won't tour again.

In a November 2023 interview with Rolling Stone UK, he shared the following:

I never got the chance to say goodbye or thank you. If I can't continue doing shows on a regular basis, I just want to be well enough to do one show where I can say, 'Hi guys, thanks so much for my life.' That's what I'm working towards, and if I drop down dead at the end of it, I'll die a happy man.

Merchandise sales

Merchandise sales enhanced the English musician's riches, including T-shirts, hats, and posters. In 2014, he hit $50 million in merchandise sales, setting a record for a heavy metal artist, partly due to Ozzfest's success.

Endorsements

According to Yahoo Finance, Ozzy has appeared in ads for brands like Guitar Hero, Samsung, and KISS Rockwear. He has been featured in commercials for I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!, Pepsi, and World of Warcraft.

TV and media appearances

TV and media appearances have boosted the heavy metal legend's wealth. According to his IMDb page, he played in The Simpsons, South Park, The Muppet Show, and Austin Powers in Goldmember. His MTV family reality series The Osbournes (2002–2005) was also incredibly lucrative.

How much did The Osbournes make per episode?

According to The List, each family member earned $20,000 per episode in the first season, totalling $800,000. Their earnings later increased to $5 million per member for the subsequent seasons.

Real estate

Ozzy and Sharon have built wealth through notable real estate investments. In 2013, one of Ozzy Osbourne's houses in Beverly Hills was sold to Christina Aguilera for $11.5 million. They also sold their Hidden Hills estate for $11.5 million in 2013 and a Malibu beach house for $8 million in 2012.

According to the Los Angeles Times, they listed their Hancock Park mansion for $18 million in 2022. They also bought two Sierra Towers condos in Los Angeles for $6.3 million and listed one for $4.8 million in 2023.

Other sources of riches

The iconic musician diversified his income with several ventures. In 2002, he secured a $3 million book deal with Simon & Schuster for his autobiography I Am Ozzy and a cookbook. He also launched the CryptoBatz NFT collection and invested in blockchain casinos like Metal Casino.

Ozzy Osbourne's cars

The music legend's car collection is worth $800,000. His notable vehicles include a Ferrari 458 Italia, Lamborghini Diablo, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Volvo 240, Audi R8, and Bentley Continental GT.

What is the Osbourne family's net worth?

The family's estimated total net worth is about $251 million. While Jack Osbourne is valued at $15 million, Kelly Osbourne's net worth is at $16 million.

How much does Ozzy Osbourne make per concert?

Ozzy Osbourne's salary per concert is private due to variations across different shows. His Ozzfest tours reportedly have grossed over $100 million and sold more than five million tickets.

FAQS

Having achieved record-breaking album sales across multiple decades, Ozzy Osbourne's wealth signifies his enduring legacy. As a rock legend, here are key questions and answers about the artist's life and career:

How much is Ozzy Osbourne worth? Ozzy, one of the richest rockstars, has a net worth estimated at $220 million.

Ozzy, one of the richest rockstars, has a net worth estimated at $220 million. What is Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's net worth? The couple is worth $220 million.

Is Ozzy still making money? He continues to earn from royalties, endorsements, music sales, and income from investments and other ventures.

He continues to earn from royalties, endorsements, music sales, and income from investments and other ventures. How much is Ozzy Osbourne selling his house for? His megamansion in Los Angeles' Hancock Park is listed for $18 million.

His megamansion in Los Angeles' Hancock Park is listed for $18 million. What is Ozzy Osbourne's age? The rock icon is 75 years old, born on 3 December 1948.

The rock icon is 75 years old, born on 3 December 1948. How much did MTV pay for The Osbournes ? They were reportedly paid $5 million each, totalling $20 million.

They were reportedly paid $5 million each, totalling $20 million. Who is Ozzy Osbourne's wife? The legendary musician is married to TV personality and music manager Sharon Osbourne.

The legendary musician is married to TV personality and music manager Sharon Osbourne. Who is the richest member of the Black Sabbath? Ozzy Osbourne is the richest, with a net worth of $220 million.

Ozzy Osbourne is the richest, with a net worth of $220 million. What happened to Ozzy Osbourne? He has faced health challenges, including Parkinson's disease and multiple surgeries, impacting his music career.

Ozzy Osbourne's net worth reflects his monumental success in the music industry. With a career spanning decades, including his work with Black Sabbath and as a solo artist, his financial status remains impressive.

