Nate Bargatze's net worth today: How rich is the stand-up star?

Making it big as a comedian can be a high-wire act, as it takes more than just a few good jokes to kill a crowd. For Nate Bargatze, the punchline is a lucrative one. With a thriving career in stand-up, TV, and more, Nate Bargatze's net worth is no joke. But how much is he worth today?

Nate Bargatze onstage during a Robin Hood Benefit at Jacob Javits Center in New York City. Photo: Kevin Kane, Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Nate Bargatze is a renowned American stand-up comedian, podcaster, writer, and producer. With a career spanning over two decades, he is known for Netflix specials like The Tennessee Kid and a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. As one of America's best-selling comedians, read on to discover his net worth.

Nate Bargatze profile summary

Full name Nathanael Bargatze Nickname Nate Gender Female Date of birth 25 March 1979 Age 45 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Old Hickory, Tennessee, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'9" (175 cm) Weight 82 kg (181 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Carole Father Stephen Bargatze Marital status Married Wife Laura Baines Children 1 School Donelson Christian Academy University Volunteer State Community College Profession Comedian, producer, writer Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

How much is Nate Bargatze's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nate Bargatze's net worth in 2024 is estimated to be approximately $4 million.

How does Nate Bargatze make money?

The renowned entertainer earns money through stand-up comedy tours, television specials, podcasts, endorsements, acting roles, and merchandise sales. Here is a closer look at how his career has led to wealth:

Stand-up comedy tours

The comic performer, according to Comedy Centre, earns significantly from his stand-up comedy tours, which include performances at prestigious festivals like the New York, Boston, and JFL Montreal comedy festivals. His high-profile tours, which include Jimmy Fallon's Clean Cut Comedy Tour and The Be Funny Tour, showcase his growing influence in the comedy scene.

Fast facts on Nate Bargatze. Photo: Leon Bennett on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

As published on Vulture, the comedian expressed a desire for more structured work while still maintaining his stand-up career, saying:

You get into comedy because you don't want anyone telling you what to do and then after you're in it for a while you're like, 'God, I wish someone would tell me what to do.' The schedule is so wacky...I would love to get a sitcom or show where I could still go on the road, but not as much, and mostly just work from one place.

Television specials

Nate Bargatze's specials have been a major source of his income. His Netflix specials, including The Stand-Ups and The Tennessee Kid, and his 2021 special The Greatest Average American, have solidified his reputation.

His latest special, Hello World, premiered on Amazon Prime Video in January 2023 and continues to be successful across major streaming platforms.

Albums and merchandise

Nathanael's comedy albums also bolster the comedian's financial success. His debut album, Yelled at by a Clown, reached number two on the Billboard Top Comedy Albums chart. His second album, Full Time Magic, released in 2015, topped the Billboard Top Ten Comedy chart.

Additionally, merchandise sales from these albums further contribute to his income.

Podcasts and media appearances

The comedian's podcast, The Nateland Podcast, where he discusses topics with fellow comedians, adds another revenue stream. Appearances on notable shows like The Tonight Show and Saturday Night Live have also enhanced Nate Bargatze's earnings/income and visibility.

Nate Bargatze onstage for A Country Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Source: Getty Images

Production and writing

In addition to performing, according to his IMDb page, Bargatze has worked as an executive producer and writer for his specials and other comedy projects, including Joe Zimmerman's Cutt Classic and Mike Vecchione's The Attractives. He has written for TV series such as Laugh Factory, Stand Up Planet, and Carolines Comedy Club.

How much does Nate Bargatze make per show?

The comedian's earnings per show vary based on location. According to Distractify, Nate Bargatze's booking fees reportedly earn him around $50,000 from ticket sales.

He has set records with his stand-up, including his 15 April 2023 show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, which drew over 19,000 attendees. As reported by The Tennessean, Bargatze reflected:

When I started comedy, I would find myself daydreaming about coming home to play Bridgestone, but never really thinking it would happen. It will take me a while to wrap my head around it. All the people coming to the show, I can never repay you for allowing me to get to this point. Thank you.

Nate Bargatze's house

According to CAclubindia, public records show the comedian has reportedly bought a $3 million home in Old Hickory, Tennessee. The property spans 6,000 square feet and features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Nate Bargatze at a CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

As one of the most famous American stand-up comedians, Nate Bargatze's life and career have become a topic of great interest to his audience. Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about the comedian and the best answers:

What is Nate Bargatze's salary? The comedian's salary varies with projects, earning around $50,000 per show.

The comedian's salary varies with projects, earning around $50,000 per show. Is Nate Bargatze married? He is married to Laura Baines Bargatze.

He is married to Laura Baines Bargatze. Who is Nate Bargatze's wife? He is married to Laura Baines Bargatze; they tied the knot on 13 October 2006.

He is married to Laura Baines Bargatze; they tied the knot on 13 October 2006. What is Nate Bargatze's nationality? He is an American from Old Hickory, Tennessee, United States.

He is an American from Old Hickory, Tennessee, United States. How old is Nate Bargatze? He was born on 25 March 1979 and is 45 as of 2024.

He was born on 25 March 1979 and is 45 as of 2024. Does Nate Bargatze have children? The producer has a daughter named Harper Blair, born on 8 July 2012.

The producer has a daughter named Harper Blair, born on 8 July 2012. Where does Nate Bargatze live? He resides in Nashville, Tennessee, with his family.

By bringing laughs to millions, Nate Bargatze's net worth has soared over the years. As one of America's best-selling comedians, he continues to kill it on stage, earning rave reviews and aiming for even greater heights as his career expands.

