Matt Rife's net worth today: how rich is the famous comedian?

Matt Rife is an American comedian and actor best known for his 2023 Netflix special Natural Selection and he also appeared in NBC's Bring the Funny comedy competition series in 2019. His other popular self-produced comedy specials include Walking Red Flag, Seven Rife and Only Fans. Discover Matt Rife's net worth and salary.

Matt is the most budding comedian at the World Famous Laugh Factory and also made history as the youngest person featured on BET's ComicView. Photo: @Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Matt Rife has appeared in several television shows and movies for almost a decade, but his viral comedy clips on TikTok have helped him gain massive internet fame. Significant milestones, financial success, and a fair share of controversies have marked his journey in the entertainment industry. So, how much does Matt Rife make?

Matt Rife's profile summary and bio

Full name Matthew Steven Rife Gender Male Date of birth September 10, 1995 Age 28 years (as of 2024) Place of birth Columbus, Ohio, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Virgo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6 ft Weight 78 kg (approx) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Jessica Lord Parents Michael Eric Gutzke (deceased) and April Rife Siblings 4 Profession Actor and comedian Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), TikTok, YouTube

How old is Matt Rife?

Matt, whose full name is Matthew Steven Rife (age 28 years in 2024), was born on September 10, 1995, in Columbus, Ohio, United States.

He was born to April Rife and Michael Eric Gutzke. His biological dad, Michael, took his life when the comedian was 17 months old. He has four siblings: three older stepsisters and one younger half-sister.

Comedian Matt Rife at the NOHO Comedy Festival at Ha Ha Cafe Comedy Club in North Hollywood, California. Photo by Michael S. Schwartz

What is Matt Rife's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the comedian has a net worth of $30 million in 2024. He has amassed his fortune from his long-term acting and comedy career.

Matt earns around $6 million yearly from comedy shows, acting, tours, online content, and social media sponsorships. Tickets and merchandise sales from his comedy shows also provide a lucrative income stream. As his fame grows, so does his earning potential, enabling him to command higher performance fees.

Matt Rife's house

The comedian reportedly bought a lavish mansion in Los Angeles worth $5 million. The property features abundant facilities such as a sauna room, pool, and home theatre. He is also believed to own a $3 million apartment in Miami.

Matt Rife's cars

Matt Rife's earnings have enabled him to drive some high-end cars. Some of his notable cars include a Bentley Bentayga SUV, Mercedes S-Class, Porsche, and McLaren GT.

How much does it cost to hire Matt Rife?

According to TheThings, Matt Rife commands fees of up to $200,000 for live events. He earned a weekly salary of $15,000 in MTV's TRL Reboot hosting gig.

Comedian Matt Rife at the premiere of "A Billion Lives" at ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo by Leon Bennett

Matt Rife's career

Steven started stand-up comedy at the age of 15 and has since toured around the world performing with some of the biggest names in comedy, such as Mike Epps, Erick Griffin, Dane Cook, and Ralphie May, among others. He is the most budding comedian at the World Famous Laugh Factory and also made history as the youngest person featured on BET's ComicView. Some of his renowned comedy specials include:

2021: Only Fans

2023: Matthew Steven Rife

2023: Walking Red Flag

2023: Natural Selection

But his success was not easy to come by. Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Rife opened up about how hard it was to go viral after years of doing stand-up.

I went from – I mean, literally, July of last year, I was considering quitting comedy and everything. I couldn't sell any tickets at any comedy club. I wasn't getting any kind of break.

Acting

In addition to his comedy career, Matt has ventured into acting and showcased his prowess in various films and television series. He rose to fame due to his witty humour and energetic stage presence, leading to appearances on television shows such as Wild' N Out and 'Trollz. In an interview with Elite Daily, Matt explained what it takes to be successful in the entertainment industry.

To be a perfect 'Hollywood star'… you have to sacrifice a lot of personal action and personal opinion, and I would say dignity a little bit.

Films

2015: Room 236

2017: Sophomore Year

2018: Black Pumpkin

2019: American Typecast

2021: Just Swipe

2023: The Private Eye

Television

2014: Average Joe

2016: Wild' N Tour

2017: The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars

2019: Bring the Funny

2020: Fresh Off the Boat

2021: Burb Patrol

2024: That '90s Show

Matt Rife at Sony Pictures' "The Machine" Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Is Matt Rife married?

Matt is not married but has been dating British-Canadian actress Jessica Lord since the summer of 2023. They first met in Mississippi in 2022 when he instantly fell for her.

Previously, he dated English actress Kate Beckinsale in 2017 and 2018. The relationship attracted public uproar because she is double Matt's age.

You can reach the comedian through his agent, manager, or publicist. Alternatively, you can message him on his social media platforms.

Who is Matt Rife's agent?

Manager Christian Shams represents Matt at Avesta Entertainment. In December 2022, Rife signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

American comedian and actor Matt Rife at a New York Knicks game against the LA Clippers at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo by Rich Schultz

Lesser-known facts about Matt Rife

Dave Chapelle and Ricky Gervais are his two biggest inspirations in comedy

He has tattoos on his left arm and wrist

Matt is a huge animal lover, especially cats and dogs

He has been performing professionally since he was 15

Rife was one year old when his father died by suicide at 21 years old

Above is everything you would love to know about Matt Rife's net worth, career, and personal life. His rise to fame through viral content, lucrative comedy specials, and international tours has positioned him as a prominent figure in the comedy world.

