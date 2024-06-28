Who is Ryan Blaney's girlfriend? Meet the charming Gianna Tulio

Ryan Blaney is an American professional stock car racing driver. He drives the No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse and represents Team Penske in the NASCAR Cup Series. Blaney is the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion. But beyond the thunderous car engines, fans are curious about the sportsman’s personal life, especially his love life. So, who is Ryan Blaney's girlfriend?

Born into a family of race car drivers, Ryan won his first race at 9. He is the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 winner and the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race winner. Like his illustrious career, Blaney’s romantic life has flourished as he is now engaged to the love of his life. Discover exciting facts about the woman who won Ryan’s heart off the racing tracks.

Ryan Blaney's profile summary

Full name Gianna Tulio Nickname Gianna Gender Female Date of birth 31 July 1998 Age 25 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Palm Beach State College Height 5’5’’ (170 cm) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Engaged Fiancé Ryan Blaney Siblings 1 Profession Fashion model Net worth $2 million Famous as Ryan Blaney’s girlfriend Social media Instagram

Who is Ryan Blaney's girlfriend?

Dating a celebrity means that their prominence will eventually spill over to you. This is the case for Gianna Tulio, who gained notoriety for being in a romantic relationship with Ryan. Tulio is a fashion model and the brand ambassador for an American restaurant chain.

How old is Gianna Tulio?

Gianna (aged 25 as of 2024) was born on 31 July 1998. She grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, before relocating to South Florida with her sister. Tulio reportedly attended Palm Beach State College from 2017 to 2020, earning a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

What is Gianna Tulio’s net worth?

As stated by Sportskeeda, Gianna has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Her income primarily stems from her successful career in the fashion and modelling industry.

Who is Ryan Blaney?

Blaney debuted his career early and won his first race at 9. In 2011, he started competing in the ARCA Racing Series and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West and East.

In 2023, Ryan won the NASCAR Camping Truck Series Rookie of the Year Award and bagged the NASCAR Camping Truck Series Most Popular Driver Award the following year. Here are some of his other awards:

Year Accolade 2009 Eastern Grand Nationals Champion 2010 CRA Southern Six-Pack Champion 2011 PAS South Super Late Model Series Champion 2018 Can-Am Duel Winner 2020 GEICO 500 Winner 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Winner

Ryan Blaney’s age

Michael (aged 30 as of 2024) was born on 31 December 1993 in Hartford Township, Trumbull County, Ohio, USA.

He is the only son and middle child of Lisa and semi-retired professional stock car racing driver Dave Blaney. Ryan has two sisters, Erin and Emma. He is of Irish descent.

How did Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio meet?

While it remains unclear how the couple met, they certified their relationship on Instagram in 2020 during a week-long trip to the romantic ski resort town of Colorado. Tulio celebrated their first anniversary on Instagram in 2021 with a post that she captioned:

The past week, we got to celebrate us. A whole year of unconditional love, pure happiness and adventures for the both of us. Thank you for showing me true love and what it feels like. Happy Anniversary, Honey. Cheers to many more years around the sun together, I love you 3000.

On 16 December 2023, Gianna shared a heartwarming picture on her Instagram handle where 30-year-old Blaney proposed. She wrote;

12.12.23. I said yes to my forever.

Since then, the duo have regularly shared snippets of their romantic life online, hinting at a possible wedding day in 2024.

How much is Ryan Blaney’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan’s net worth is estimated at $5 million. He has amassed this wealth from his illustrious sporting career.

FAQs

Michael’s celebrity status has always put him in the spotlight, and many are curious about various aspects of his life. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the sportsman:

Is Ryan Blaney married?

Michael is currently not married. He has yet to exchange nuptials with his longtime girlfriend.

Who is Ryan Blaney’s fiancé?

After dating for three years, Ryan proposed to fashion model Gianna Tulio in late 2023. The duo is reportedly set to wed in 2024.

Does Ryan Blaney have a child?

The sportsman has yet to become a dad. Although there were speculations that he had a child after a picture of him holding his sister’s baby surfaced, the rumours ended soon after they unravelled the truth.

Ryan Blaney’s girlfriend has been a hot topic in recent years thanks to his highly publicized relationship with fashion icon Gianna Tulio. The couple, who got engaged in 2023, supports each other in their individual careers. They are considered a power couple, having been together since making their relationship official in 2020.

