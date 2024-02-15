Ally Lotti's new boyfriend: Who is Carter Jamison and how they fell in love?

Ally Lotti, real name Alicia L. Leon, is famous because of her relationship with rapper Juice Wrld, who tragically passed away in December 2019 due to accidental drug intoxication. The Instagram influencer seems to have found a new man, Carter Jamison, who is 10 years younger than her. Here is all you need to know about Ally Lotti's new boyfriend.

Carter Jamison (R) during his 20th birthday celebration. Photo: @999_unity_ on X, @allylotti on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Carter Jamison is one of America's youngest digital marketers who are making huge strides. His clear understanding of social media algorithms helped him achieve entrepreneurial success at an early age. Since his debut in the digital marketing industry, he has worked with celebrities like Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, Mia Khalifa, and Lil Durk.

Carter Jamison's profile summary and bio

Full name Carter Jamison Date of birth July 15, 2003 Age 20 years in 2024 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Oklahoma, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Influencer Ally Lotti Profession Digital marketing expert, entrepreneur, social media influencer Social media Instagram LinkedIn

Who is Ally Lotti's new boyfriend?

Ally Lotti's new boyfriend is Carter Jamison. He is an American digital marketing expert and entrepreneur known for founding an Instagram giveaway agency called Gateway Gives.

Carter ventured into entrepreneurship while still in high school. He established his Instagram account in 2012 when he was nine and was earning $80,000 by age 15.

Jamison's Gateway Gives was a new revolution in the digital marketing space. The agency collaborated with prominent names across various business domains, connecting big brands with influencers. By leveraging the popularity of social media influencers, Gateway Gives assisted brands in reaching highly targeted customers, generating leads, increasing conversion rates, and boosting sales.

Gateway Gives account is currently inactive. Jamison established another digital marketing company, Tasty Management & Marketing, in March 2022. According to his LinkedIn profile, the agency helps people and products go viral through organic online marketing.

Top 5 facts about Carter Jamison. Photo: @rap on X (modified by author)

Source: Original

How old is Ally Lotti's new boyfriend?

Ally Lotti's new man, Carter Jamison, is 20 years old in 2024. He was born on July 15, 2003, in the United States. He is 10 years younger than the social media influencer, who was born on May 28, 1993.

When did Carter Jamison and Ally Lotti start dating?

The couple were first rumoured to be dating in 2022 after Carter was spotted wearing a watch that rapper Juice Wrld had gifted Ally. The digital marketer later revealed they were friends living in the same house because his agency was helping her launch work-related stuff.

I need to make that clear just because her fan base is a little wild... We are nothing more than just friends because it seems to be a misconception...We rent the same house currently because she is launching some pretty big stuff that she needed help with so my agency is assisting her.

Ally Lotti and Carter Jamison's arrest for shoplifting

In January 2023, TMZ reported that the couple were arrested at an Arkansas Walmart for leaving the store without paying for some items. A police search also found them in possession of narcotics.

Ally Lotti's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, released a statement saying that there was a misunderstanding regarding the theft accusation. His clients believed all the items were scanned and paid for before leaving the store.

As they headed to the door, they were stopped by a security guard who insinuated that they did not pay in full for an item in their cart. It was stated multiple times if any of the items didn't scan, he would be happy to pay for them. My clients would never take something intentionally, and this seems like a misunderstanding.

Lotti later pleaded guilty to the shoplifting and drug possession case. They both got a 1 year suspended sentence and 6 months probation. They each paid fines of $1,160.

A mugshot of Carter Jamison (R). Photo: @allylotti on Instagram, @x_daggerdick on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about Ally Lotti's dating history.

Who is Ally Lotti with now?

Juice Wrld's ex-girlfriend, Ally Lotta, is currently in a relationship with digital marketer and entrepreneur Carter Jamison. The two have been linked since 2022.

When did Ally Lotti and Juice Wrld break up?

The former couple dated until Juice Wrld's death in December 2019. Ally was with the rapper when he suffered a seizure at a Chicago airport and later passed away at the hospital. Juice was 21 at the time, six years younger than Ally Lotti.

How long were Juice Wrld and Ally Lotti together?

Juice Wrld and Ally Lotti dated for over one year. They were first linked in mid-2018 when the rapper told the New York Times he lived with his girlfriend in Los Angeles. His friends had warned him against dating because his career was just taking off, but he admitted that he loved her.

All my homies be like: 'What you doing with a girlfriend? You got all this stuff going on. I love her, though. I can admit and say that I have feelings.

Juice Wrld brought Ally Lotti onstage during Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Ally Lotti's new boyfriend, Carter Jamison, continues to make a name for himself in the fast-paced world of digital marketing. His relationship with the social media model has grown despite their 10-year age gap.

READ ALSO: Sonya Nicole Hamlin: The ex-wife of Idris Elba and her story

Briefly.co.za highlighted all you need to know about Sonya Nicole Hamlin. She is an American real estate lawyer famous for being the ex-wife of British actor Idris Elba.

Idris and Sonya were married for a few weeks after eloping in Las Vegas. The actor is currently married to Somali-Canadian model Sabrina Dhowre, but Sonya chose a private life after their divorce. Check the article for more on her life today.

Source: Briefly News