Nala Ray is an American Instagram personality, content creator, model, and social media influencer from Illinois, United States. She rose to fame due to her racy photos and videos on her OnlyFans account, which she created in 2020. Her life is one of self-discovery, from her early struggles with a religious community that imposed strict rules to her courageous choice of being a model and influencer.

Ray stands out as one of the rising stars who has successfully harnessed the influence of social media to create a successful career. She has also ventured into modelling and has worked with numerous fashion and beauty products brands. Here is everything we know about the American influencer.

Nala Ray's profile summary and bio

Full name Nala Ray Gender Female Date of birth December 3, 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Illinois, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Italian Descent) Religion Christian Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 58 kg (approx) Eye colour Hazel green Hair colour Red Body measurements 36-24-34 Profession OnlyFans Star, Model, Social Media Influencer, Instagram Personality, Content Creator, and Entrepreneur. Social media Instagram, (X) Twitter, OnlyFans Net worth $3-4 million USD (approx)

How old is Nala Ray?

Nala (age 26 years in 2023) was born on December 3, 1997, in Illinois, the United States of America. She holds American nationality and follows the Christian. Ray spent her formative years in Illinois but later moved to Los Angeles, where her career quickly gained significant momentum.

The social media influencer stands at a height of 5 feet 7 inches and weighs around 58 kg. She has Hazel green eyes and red-coloured hair; her other body measurements are 36-24-34. She is also a fitness enthusiast, ensuring her body stays healthy and active.

Who are Nala Ray's parents?

Nala's father is a pastor, while her mother is a housewife. However, details about their names and whereabouts have not been provided.

Who is Nala Ray's boyfriend?

The social media star is very private regarding her dating life. Details about whether she is in a relationship have not been shared, although she often posts about her friends on her social media accounts.

What does Nala Ray do?

Ray's journey to becoming an internet sensation started when she decided to leave her community. She was raised in a strict Christian family, which contradicted her passion for modelling. She was not supposed to wear makeup or clothes that were too provocative.

OnlyFans

When she turned 16, she boldly decided to quit church and follow her passion. She devoted herself to fitness training to shape her body with tenacity and dedication. She has risen to be a celebrated model and a star on OlnyFans.

She also became famous in May 2020 after creating her OnlyFans account, where she shares provocative photos and videos and makes a solid living. Records indicate she makes over $300,000 monthly from the platform.

Instagram

Nala is also famous for her Instagram account, which boasts over 1.1 million followers. She shares provocative videos, photos, and travel content with her friends.

What is Nala Ray's net worth?

According to reports, Nala's net worth is estimated at $3-4 million. She derives her income from her OnlyFans account, brand endorsements, and modelling career.

Above is all you would love to know about Nala Ray, a star on OnlyFans, content creator, social media influencer and model. She became trending in October 2021 after her private photos leaked online on Reddit.

