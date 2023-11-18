Marco Hall's net worth, income, investments, personal life

Marco Hall's net worth comes from his career as a social media influencer. He also dabbles in professional boxing, and although he has yet to retire formally, he has not been in the ring in a while. Nowadays, he is mostly seen sharing comical content with his family members, including his wife and children, on his TikTok and YouTube pages.

Designer Marco Hall at Marco Hall's Eclecticism Runway Show at the Roy Arias Theater in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage (modified by author)

Boxer Marco Hall's net worth has left certain public sections baffled after discovering that his mansion is worth about $65 million, more than 20 times his publicly estimated net worth. It is also highly doubted that the mathematics of getting such an expensive residence has anything to do with the addition of his wife's alleged $1 million net worth.

Profile summary

Full name Marco Hall Gender Male Date of birth 9 February 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Warren, Ohio, United States of America Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 155 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Partner Brooke Ashley Children 3 Profession Boxer, YouTuber, fashion designer, style enthusiast, TikTok star, social media influencer Social media fields Instagram, TikTok, YouTube

How old is Marco Halls?

Marco is 38 years of age as of 2023. He was born on 9 February 1985 in Warren, Ohio, United States of America. He is a multifaceted personality known for his accomplishments as a boxer, TikTok star, and social media influencer.

What is Marco Hall's net worth?

As of 2023, Marco Hall's net worth stands at $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His success extends beyond social media, collaborations, and product line campaigns, including the Vivica A. Fox Hair Care product line.

The recognition of his impact on Newark's emerging art scene, inclusion in the Fashion Institute of Technology's curriculum, and collaborations with Target and Vogue Magazine underscore his influence in the fashion industry.

How Marco Hall made his money

As a multi-skilled personality, the celebrity has dabbled in several activities, impacting his net worth and giving him significant recognition. These are discussed below:

Hall and Brooke Ashley at the official gift lounge presented by Míage Skincare during the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards at Topgolf Las Vegas. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Fashion designing

Growing up in Newark, Marco Hall found inspiration in the well-dressed women of his childhood. Their influence shaped his designs, reflecting luxury, sophistication, and cultural richness. As a self-taught designer, his intuitive understanding of a woman's silhouette and desires fueled his use of fabrics, artistic touches, vibrant colours, and eclectic prints.

His design prowess has made dress celebrities like Rihanna, Jill Scott, Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, and Alicia Keys. He has achieved runaway success at NYC Fashion Week, graced the Cannes Red Carpet, and showcased his pieces in notable films and TV shows. This includes Finding Me and For Colored Girls.

In 2018, Newark Fashion Forward, initiated by Mayor Ras Baraka, acknowledged him as a trailblazer, garnering national coverage in the Wall Street Journal. His designs have graced the covers and pages of esteemed publications, cementing his status as a fashion authority.

Boxing

Marco Hall has ventured into boxing. Training with Floyd Mayweather Jr., he showcased his skills in a TikTok video set to the Lil Baby song Woah in July 2020. This singularly impacted Marco Hall the boxer's net worth.

Over the years, he competed against notable opponents like Emil Brooks, Cody Fuller, and Francisco Javier Lopez Chavez, establishing a presence in the boxing community. His matches against Chavez, considered his arch-nemesis, added intrigue to his boxing journey.

Content creation

In 2019, Hall transitioned into social media, creating his TikTok account. He initially focused on boxing content and gained viral success with a video featuring his training alongside Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Expanding his content to include comedy and pranks, Marco Hall quickly amassed over 10 million followers on TikTok, becoming a prominent figure on the platform.

Brooke and Marco at Floyd Mayweather's 40th birthday celebration in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Frequently asked questions

Marco Hall has garnered worldwide fame. With popularity comes great interest in his personal life. These are the latest and most popular questions about him:

Who is Marco Hall married to?

Marco Hall's wife is Brooke Ashley Hall. She is also an American social media influencer and YouTuber frequently appearing on her husband's Instagram page. The couple first crossed paths at Walgreens in Warren, Ohio.

They run a family YouTube channel, The Beverly Halls, with over seven million subscribers. It offers viewers a glimpse into their daily lives through pranks, vlogs, and more. They have two children: Mar'Cannon and Caedon. Marco is the stepfather to Braylon, Brooke's son from a previous relationship.

Marco Hall's house

There have been controversies trailing the house that Marco uses in his content. The house, worth around $65 million, is worth more than the combination of Beverly Hall's net worth. Some people have suggested that he only uses the house for his content and does not own or rent it.

Physical appearance and lifestyle

Standing at 5 feet 9 inches and weighing approximately 155 pounds, Marco Hall possesses a striking presence. His dedication to fitness is evident through his workout and fitness videos on his YouTube channel.

Marco Hall's net worth encompasses a journey from the boxing ring to the fashion and social media world. This is a testament to his versatility and determination, which has seen him seamlessly navigate diverse industries while maintaining authenticity.

